Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is likely to cost Rs. 38,999 in Pakistan. Xiaomi’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in a variety of colours.

Expected Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.

Expected Price of Xiaomi in USD is $291

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – The Mid-Ranger Is Coming Soon

Xiaomi is developing a new Redmi Note with the suffix 11S at the end. Xiaomi, the smart technology company, has unveiled a new smartphone in its Note-series portfolio. The company’s next smartphone will be released in January. The newcomer will be a mid-range device known as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Helio Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this cellphone more power, it has an Octa-Core CPU inside Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S to make the gadget ultra fast. The upcoming smartphone will run Android 12, the most recent operating system. The smartphone’s display screen size is 6.43 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note boasts the most recent AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is well known for its excellent results. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S smartphone will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Xiaomi Note 11S has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future usage. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be 108 megapixels, with an 8 megapixel secondary sensor and a pair of 2 megapixel secondary cameras. The phone’s selfie shooter is 13 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The fingerprint reader on the smartphone secures the data on the cellphone and only allows the authorised user to use it. The Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Note 11S is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G bands 1, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Not Announced Yet 2021, October 28 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection

Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, 119Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Infrared port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)