Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is likely to cost Rs. 38,999 in Pakistan. Xiaomi’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in a variety of colours.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – The Mid-Ranger Is Coming Soon
Xiaomi is developing a new Redmi Note with the suffix 11S at the end. Xiaomi, the smart technology company, has unveiled a new smartphone in its Note-series portfolio. The company’s next smartphone will be released in January. The newcomer will be a mid-range device known as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Helio Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this cellphone more power, it has an Octa-Core CPU inside Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S to make the gadget ultra fast. The upcoming smartphone will run Android 12, the most recent operating system. The smartphone’s display screen size is 6.43 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note boasts the most recent AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is well known for its excellent results. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S smartphone will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Xiaomi Note 11S has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future usage. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be 108 megapixels, with an 8 megapixel secondary sensor and a pair of 2 megapixel secondary cameras. The phone’s selfie shooter is 13 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The fingerprint reader on the smartphone secures the data on the cellphone and only allows the authorised user to use it. The Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Note 11S is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Not Announced Yet
|2021, October 28
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash protection
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, 119Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.