Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:14 pm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:14 pm
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is likely to cost Rs. 38,999 in Pakistan.  Xiaomi’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in a variety of colours.

  • Expected Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.
  • Expected Price of Xiaomi in USD is $291

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – The Mid-Ranger Is Coming Soon

Xiaomi is developing a new Redmi Note with the suffix 11S at the end. Xiaomi, the smart technology company, has unveiled a new smartphone in its Note-series portfolio. The company’s next smartphone will be released in January. The newcomer will be a mid-range device known as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone contains a Mediatek Helio Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this cellphone more power, it has an Octa-Core CPU inside Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S to make the gadget ultra fast. The upcoming smartphone will run Android 12, the most recent operating system. The smartphone’s display screen size is 6.43 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note boasts the most recent AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is well known for its excellent results. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S smartphone will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Xiaomi Note 11S has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future usage. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be 108 megapixels, with an 8 megapixel secondary sensor and a pair of 2 megapixel secondary cameras. The phone’s selfie shooter is 13 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The fingerprint reader on the smartphone secures the data on the cellphone and only allows the authorised user to use it. The Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Note 11S is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G bands 1, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Not Announced Yet 2021, October 28
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, 119Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Features HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Infrared port Yes
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 100% in 62 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.

Read More

15 hours ago
Pta Tax List 2022: PTA Mobile Tax Calculator of all Mobiles

PTA Mobile Tax Calculator : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a...
15 hours ago
PTA Rate of Duty and Taxes on Mobile Phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a tax on all mobile phone...
15 hours ago
WhatsApp is testing two-step verification on desktop, chat wallpaper for voice calls

WhatsApp is said to be working on a few new features and...
15 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax and Import Duty on iPhone X

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X : This is the era of mobile...
16 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the...
16 hours ago
Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan Infinix Zero X Pro price...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
7 mins ago
Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with sunrise video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a large following. Fans can't stop...
12 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Clears FCC Certification Before the February Launch

There are three models in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series: the...
Faryal Mehmood
14 mins ago
Faryal Mehmood’s Latest Dance Videos Sets Internet on FIRE

Finally, actress Faryal Mehmood took to Instagram to share a dance video....
Dragon cargo capsule returns from ISS with more than two tons of freight
16 mins ago
Dragon cargo capsule returns from ISS with more than two tons of freight

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- SpaceX's upgraded Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement