Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan

The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999. On December 10, 2020, the Oppo A15s smartphone was released. Oppo’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in Dynamic Black and Fancy White.

Official Price of Oppo A15s in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Official Price of Oppo in USD is $194.

Oppo A15s – Its Time To Change

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has introduced A15s with improved features like as powerful RAM and other remarkable specifications. It will be powered by the amazing Mediatek Helio chipset. The new Oppo A15s is equipped with a chipset found in high-end smartphones around the world. This smartphone is powered by the Android 10.0 operating system. The new Oppo A15s features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful to utilise. It boasts a 6.52-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Oppo A15s smartphone will include 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The handset’s SoC and RAM are designed to deliver quick execution speed. The Oppo sharp A15s has a large enough storage capacity to save a large amount of data for future usage. There will be 64 gigabytes of internal storage, as well as a dedicated slot in the device to expand storage up to 256 gigabytes. Oppo’s newest smartphone, the A15s, will have a triple camera configuration. The phone’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with the other two sensors having the same capacity of 2 megapixels each. The A15s, the company’s future gadget, also boasts 5 Mega-pixel selfie cameras for shooting images and videos of your loved ones. To detect any unauthorised individual, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The next new A15s includes a 3.5mm audio jack, and the battery of the new smartphone is also quite large. The A15s is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery. The battery in Oppo’s upcoming smartphone A15s can be charged at a rate of 10W. The Oppo A15s will be a difficult competitor for Samsung.

Oppo A15s detailed specifications

OPPO A15s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, December 18 Status Available. Released 2020, December 18

Body Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.97 x 0.31 in) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ) Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 4230 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W