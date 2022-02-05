Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:34 pm
Oppo A15s

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan

The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999. On December 10, 2020, the Oppo A15s smartphone was released. Oppo’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in Dynamic Black and Fancy White.

  • Official Price of Oppo A15s in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.
  • Official Price of Oppo in USD is $194.

Oppo A15s – Its Time To Change

Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has introduced A15s with improved features like as powerful RAM and other remarkable specifications. It will be powered by the amazing Mediatek Helio chipset. The new Oppo A15s is equipped with a chipset found in high-end smartphones around the world. This smartphone is powered by the Android 10.0 operating system. The new Oppo A15s features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful to utilise. It boasts a 6.52-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Oppo A15s smartphone will include 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The handset’s SoC and RAM are designed to deliver quick execution speed. The Oppo sharp A15s has a large enough storage capacity to save a large amount of data for future usage. There will be 64 gigabytes of internal storage, as well as a dedicated slot in the device to expand storage up to 256 gigabytes. Oppo’s newest smartphone, the A15s, will have a triple camera configuration. The phone’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with the other two sensors having the same capacity of 2 megapixels each. The A15s, the company’s future gadget, also boasts 5 Mega-pixel selfie cameras for shooting images and videos of your loved ones. To detect any unauthorised individual, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The next new A15s includes a 3.5mm audio jack, and the battery of the new smartphone is also quite large. The A15s is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery. The battery in Oppo’s upcoming smartphone A15s can be charged at a rate of 10W. The Oppo A15s will be a difficult competitor for Samsung.

Oppo A15s detailed specifications

OPPO A15s Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, December 18
Status Available. Released 2020, December 18
Body
Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.97 x 0.31 in)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 4230 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones...
22 hours ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones...
22 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s...
23 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launched in India : How to Watch Livestream, Specifications and Expected Price 

The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be...
1 day ago
Vivo T1 5G Video Promo Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

The Vivo T1 5G advertising film has been released, revealing the entire...
1 day ago
Sindh Government to Establish Quran Mahal for Protection of Sacred Pages

To protect the sacred pages of the Holy Quran from sacrilege, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo Y30
9 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
Kacha Badam
14 mins ago
Viral: French man nails the challenge of the Bengali song “Kacha Badam”

After capturing the hearts of netizens from all over the world, the...
Huawei P50 Pro Display
22 mins ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
Samsung Galaxy S22
35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600