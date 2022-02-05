Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan
The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999. On December 10, 2020, the Oppo A15s smartphone was released. Oppo’s 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model is available in Dynamic Black and Fancy White.
- Official Price of Oppo in USD is $194.
Oppo A15s – Its Time To Change
Oppo, a Chinese technology company, has introduced A15s with improved features like as powerful RAM and other remarkable specifications. It will be powered by the amazing Mediatek Helio chipset. The new Oppo A15s is equipped with a chipset found in high-end smartphones around the world. This smartphone is powered by the Android 10.0 operating system. The new Oppo A15s features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it more powerful to utilise. It boasts a 6.52-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Oppo A15s smartphone will include 4GB of RAM capacity to assure high-end performance. The handset’s SoC and RAM are designed to deliver quick execution speed. The Oppo sharp A15s has a large enough storage capacity to save a large amount of data for future usage. There will be 64 gigabytes of internal storage, as well as a dedicated slot in the device to expand storage up to 256 gigabytes. Oppo’s newest smartphone, the A15s, will have a triple camera configuration. The phone’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with the other two sensors having the same capacity of 2 megapixels each. The A15s, the company’s future gadget, also boasts 5 Mega-pixel selfie cameras for shooting images and videos of your loved ones. To detect any unauthorised individual, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The next new A15s includes a 3.5mm audio jack, and the battery of the new smartphone is also quite large. The A15s is powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery. The battery in Oppo’s upcoming smartphone A15s can be charged at a rate of 10W. The Oppo A15s will be a difficult competitor for Samsung.
Oppo A15s detailed specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, December 18
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, December 18
|Body
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.97 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4230 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.