Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:59 pm
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro costs Rs. 49,999. The sale pricing of Xiaomi mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $310.

 Poco X3 Pro – A Mid-Rang Smartphone

The new Poco X3, which will be the new Pro variant smartphone, will be unveiled by Xiaomi. The business has stated that a gadget in the middle of the POCO X3 NFC and the POCO F2 Pro is in the works. Both devices are still worth considering. Now, POCO will unveil the next Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, a mid-range device with the most advanced hardware available in this price range. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 860, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the new Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a 2.96 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new forthcoming smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. When it comes to protection, this smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The next Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro will come with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is the greatest amount of RAM ever utilised in a smartphone, thus you can expect your Xiaomi X3 Pro to run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The handset features 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies your data storage capacity is limitless. A Quad Camera arrangement can be found on the back of the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. The smartphone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels. megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, megapixels, This phone’s selfie shooter will be 20 megapixels, making it easier and more attractive to take selfies with this new smartphone. The Poco X3 Pro will be able to protect its data by enabling only authorised people to access it thanks to the side-mounted sensor. This gadget will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5160 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the X3 Pro is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, March 22
Status Available. Released 2021, March 24
Body
Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.37 in)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), plastic back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Platform
OS Android 11, MIUI 12 for POCO
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
GPU Adreno 640
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm
Features HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio, recording
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 453223 (v8)
GeekBench: 2574 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 38fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: 1401:1 (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -26.1 LUFS (Good)
Battery life
Endurance rating 112h

