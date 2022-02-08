Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
Redmi Note 11 is Launching in Pakistan on February 11

Redmi Note 11

The global debut of the Redmi Note 11 series was announced on January 26 of this year. It will now be available in Pakistan as early as next week, according to Xiaomi Pakistan’s official Twitter account.

The Redmi Note 11 series consists of the standard Note 11, the Note 11s, and the Note 11 Pro 4G/5G. It will be available in Pakistan on February 11, which is this week’s Friday. The specifications and design are already known, but the actual price for the Pakistani market is unknown.

In the international market, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G costs between $329 and $379, hence the projected pricing in Pakistan is between Rs. 57,000 and Rs. 66,000 plus taxes. However, the exorbitant import duties will only be levied if the handset is not assembled in the country. Xiaomi is already building a few phones in Pakistan, and the Note 11 series is very likely to follow suit.

In that case, Pakistani retail prices will be quite close to international prices.

Specifications

To recap, the Redmi Note 11 phones have AMOLED panels, however the standard model has a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the Pro model has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the base model, while the Snapdragon 695 powers the Pro model. Don’t be deceived by the SD 695’s moniker; the chip is on par with the Snapdragon 750G, a small boost over the 732G found in the Note 10 Pro.

The standard model includes a 50MP main camera, whereas the higher-end model has a 108MP camera. The battery capacity on both phones is the same, but the Note 11 Pro 5G charges more faster thanks to 67W wired charging.

