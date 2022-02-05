Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 09:36 pm
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

Samsung Galaxy A21s

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A21s : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A21s costs PKR 29999. Please keep in mind that this is the price for the base model.

The Exynos 850, which is based on the 8nm architecture, is used in this phone. The SoC is fairly capable, and it performs admirably in games.

The cameras aren’t excellent, but they get the job done. The image processing software from Samsung is excellent.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy A21s

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

