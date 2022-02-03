Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 costs PKR 139,999 in Pakistan. It costs $ 907 in US dollars. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM memory and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 chip-set. The device sports a triple rear camera arrangement and a single front-facing 10MP camera. The handset is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S10

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)