Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax
PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy S10 costs PKR 139,999 in Pakistan. It costs $ 907 in US dollars. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM memory and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 chip-set. The device sports a triple rear camera arrangement and a single front-facing 10MP camera. The handset is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S10
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
