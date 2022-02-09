Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:24 am
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to cost Rs. 174,999 in Pakistan. This is a Samsung 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model that comes in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colours.

  • Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.
  • Expected Price of Samsung in USD is $1304.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Company’s Beast Phone

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 smartphone. This smartphone manufacturer is working on a beast that is more than just a flagship gadget. Samsung’s forthcoming smartphone will be the year’s most powerful gadget. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the name given by the corporation. The Exynos 2100 chipset, which is utilised in premium phones, will power the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor to give it greater power. Under the hood of this smartphone is also an Xclipse 920 GPU. The device features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a larger screen size, and consumers of this gadget will like using it. Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. This device’s screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The RAM connected to the SoC is 8 gigabytes. This is the maximum RAM capacity available in the Samsung S22. Both the chipset and the RAM will significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save data on the Samsung Galaxy S22 for the rest of your life. This phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, while the others have yet to be confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S22’s selfie shooter is a single camera that will transform your life. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it from unwanted users. Furthermore, the device is dust/water resistant to IP68 standards (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The battery capacity of the upcoming Galaxy S22 will be around 3700 mAh. This is plenty power for this smartphone, and the battery charges quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced Exp. announcement 2022, February 09
Status Rumored. Exp. release 2022, February
Body
Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 in)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~422 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 12, One UI 4.1
Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China
CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA/China
GPU Xclipse 920 – International
Adreno 730 – USA/China
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0Âµm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Battery
Type Li-Ion 3700 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 5 reviews.

 

