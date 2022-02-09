Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to cost Rs. 174,999 in Pakistan. This is a Samsung 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model that comes in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colours.
- Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.
- Expected Price of Samsung in USD is $1304.
Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Company’s Beast Phone
Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 smartphone. This smartphone manufacturer is working on a beast that is more than just a flagship gadget. Samsung’s forthcoming smartphone will be the year’s most powerful gadget. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the name given by the corporation. The Exynos 2100 chipset, which is utilised in premium phones, will power the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor to give it greater power. Under the hood of this smartphone is also an Xclipse 920 GPU. The device features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a larger screen size, and consumers of this gadget will like using it. Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. This device’s screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The RAM connected to the SoC is 8 gigabytes. This is the maximum RAM capacity available in the Samsung S22. Both the chipset and the RAM will significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save data on the Samsung Galaxy S22 for the rest of your life. This phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, while the others have yet to be confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S22’s selfie shooter is a single camera that will transform your life. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it from unwanted users. Furthermore, the device is dust/water resistant to IP68 standards (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The battery capacity of the upcoming Galaxy S22 will be around 3700 mAh. This is plenty power for this smartphone, and the battery charges quickly.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|Exp. announcement 2022, February 09
|Status
|Rumored. Exp. release 2022, February
|Body
|Dimensions
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~422 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA/China
|GPU
|Xclipse 920 – International
Adreno 730 – USA/China
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0Âµm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3700 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 5 reviews.
