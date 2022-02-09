Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to cost Rs. 174,999 in Pakistan. This is a Samsung 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model that comes in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colours.

Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pakistan is Rs. 174,999.

Expected Price of Samsung in USD is $1304.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Company’s Beast Phone

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22 smartphone. This smartphone manufacturer is working on a beast that is more than just a flagship gadget. Samsung’s forthcoming smartphone will be the year’s most powerful gadget. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the name given by the corporation. The Exynos 2100 chipset, which is utilised in premium phones, will power the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 2.9 GHz Octa-Core processor to give it greater power. Under the hood of this smartphone is also an Xclipse 920 GPU. The device features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a larger screen size, and consumers of this gadget will like using it. Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. This device’s screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The RAM connected to the SoC is 8 gigabytes. This is the maximum RAM capacity available in the Samsung S22. Both the chipset and the RAM will significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save data on the Samsung Galaxy S22 for the rest of your life. This phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The main sensor will be 50 megapixels, while the others have yet to be confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S22’s selfie shooter is a single camera that will transform your life. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it from unwanted users. Furthermore, the device is dust/water resistant to IP68 standards (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The battery capacity of the upcoming Galaxy S22 will be around 3700 mAh. This is plenty power for this smartphone, and the battery charges quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Announced Exp. announcement 2022, February 09 Status Rumored. Exp. release 2022, February

Body Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 in) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), plastic back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~422 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display

Platform OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A510) – International

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA/China GPU Xclipse 920 – International

Adreno 730 – USA/China

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0Âµm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Battery Type Li-Ion 3700 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W