Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra  review  

Introduction

The Galaxy S22 family is here! Samsung’s non-foldable top-shelf lineup for 2022 contains three phones – usual procedure in recent years – but one of them is a Note in disguise for the first time.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is building up to be the one phone to rule them all, combining the best camera technology with the productivity of the S Pen in one phone. The most advanced Galaxy that doesn’t fold in half (and it’s superior to those in many ways, but we’ll get to that later) will get you a super-bright 6.8-inch OLED display, an improved main camera and more telephotos than most (two is more than the usual one), the latest Qualcomm or Samsung chipsets, and the versatility of the stylus for both work and play.

However, we’ve heard concerns from both sides, and that’s just within our office’s four walls. It contains much too many cameras, which are unnecessary for Note users. The S Pen is also taking up important space that could have been used for a battery, according to the opposing viewpoint. Note enthusiasts will appreciate the shape more than S fans, we believe – it’s more Note20 Ultra than S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G specs at a glance:

Body: 163.3×77.9×8.9mm, 229g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro).

Display: 6.80″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), 1440x3080px resolution, 19.25:9 aspect ratio, 500ppi; Always-on display.

Chipset: Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China/India.

Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM; UFS 3.1, .

OS/Software: Android 12, One UI 4.1.

Rear camera: Wide (main): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom.

Front camera: 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, PDAF.

Video capture: Rear camera: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps.

Battery: 5000mAh; Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W.

Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

The non-Ultra Galaxy S22s are less divisive because they are not as extreme and cater to a more broad audience. A handful of wise decisions on Samsung’s part undoubtedly assist, especially with the S22 proper – it’s got a glass back this year, so it doesn’t lose that premium feel, and it’s also a touch smaller to entice the apparently ever-growing number of consumers looking for a more budget-friendly alternative.

Even more so this year, the two sizes differ in number rather than quality. A €/$200 extra gets you the greater numbers: 6.1 inches vs. 6.6, 168 ounces vs. 196, 3,700mAh vs. 4500. The non-Ultras get the same chipsets as the true flagship, as well as lower-resolution but nonetheless outstanding screens, the same materials in the body as the true flagship, and a refi

Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+ 5G specs at a glance:

Body (S22): 146.0×70.6×7.6mm, 168g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins).

Body (S22+): 157.4×75.8×7.6mm, 196g (S22: 146.0×70.6×7.6mm, 168g Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins).

Display (S22): 6.10″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 422ppi; Always-on display.

Display (S22+): 6.60″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 390ppi; Always-on display.

Chipset: Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China/India.

Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 3.1.

OS/Software: Android 12, One UI 4.1.

Rear camera: Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom.

Front camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF.

Video capture: Rear camera: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps.

Battery (S22): 3700mAh; Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W.

Battery (S22+): 4500mAh; Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W.

Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.