Samsung will release limited edition Galaxy S22 Ultra Mark & Lona and Mercedes Benz models

Samsung appears to be bringing a few unique retail packages of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to its home market of South Korea. These were shared on Twitter by @GaryeonHan and show a Japanese premium golf gear company Mark & Lona alongside a Mercedes EQ version.

Both editions are packaged in distinctive boxes with a slew of exclusive extras. The Mark & Lona version includes a unique carrying case with its own strap, a ball marker, a phone case, and a patchwork. The Mercedes EQ version comes in a violet luggage box with the phone, a branded phone case, a wallet, a keychain, and various other Mercedes-branded accessories.

There’s no info on pricing or availability for either of the two limited edition bundles at this point so we’ll have to wait for Samsung to shell out some info.