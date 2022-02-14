Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
Take a Look at These Leaked Images of the Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated S22 series, as well as the next-generation Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week, and the firm now appears to be preparing to debut a new budget-friendly smartphone called the Galaxy A23 5G.

A new leak from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and CollegeDunia unveiled the Galaxy A23’s CAD renders, providing us with our first glimpse at the future smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications (Rumored)

The renders show that the design of the Galaxy A23 5G will be remarkably similar to that of last year’s A32, A52, and A72 handsets. The device’s dimensions are approximately 165.4 x 77 x 8.5mm.

The smartphone will have a slightly larger 6.6′′ waterdrop notch display than last year’s Galaxy A22, which had a 6.4′′ panel. Other display parameters, such as resolution, refresh rate, and panel type, are unknown at this time.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A23

 

The mockups also show a volume rocker and a power button combined with the fingerprint scanner on the phone’s right side. Other features include a microphone on the device’s top edge, a 3.5mm audio jack, another microphone, and a USB-C port on the bottom. On the left side of the smartphone, there is also a SIM card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23

There is currently no information on the smartphone’s spec sheet or cost. However, according to rumours, the Galaxy A32 will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. More information regarding this new smartphone is expected in the coming weeks.

 

