Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 17 retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Tecno Camon 17 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849.
- Price of Tecno in USD is $155.
Tecno Camon 17 – Awesome Smartphone With Awesome Specifications
The Camon 17 smartphone from Tecno is seeking to enter the market. The next new smartphone features a vibrant colour palette with textured lines that give it a premium feel. The body of the Tecno Camon 17 is made up of a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame that holds it all together. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets on the market (12nm). The new Tecno Camon 17 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone will have a 6.6-inch display, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Tecno Camon 17 Full Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, May 08
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, May 22
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, HIOS 7.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
3rd unspecified camera
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Yes
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W