Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 17 retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Tecno in USD is $155.

Tecno Camon 17 – Awesome Smartphone With Awesome Specifications

The Camon 17 smartphone from Tecno is seeking to enter the market. The next new smartphone features a vibrant colour palette with textured lines that give it a premium feel. The body of the Tecno Camon 17 is made up of a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame that holds it all together. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets on the market (12nm). The new Tecno Camon 17 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone will have a 6.6-inch display, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Tecno Camon 17 Full Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, May 08 Status Available. Released 2021, May 22

Body Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM) Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

3rd unspecified camera Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB Yes

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity