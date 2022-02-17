Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs
In Pakistan, the Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Tecno Spark 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.
- Price of Tecno in USD is $122.
The Tecno Spark 6 will be unveiled, and it is supposed to be equipped with cutting-edge technology. The specifications of the cellphones appear to be fairly impressive, and the it will be a great asset to the market once it is released. Though most of the Tecno Spark 6’s specifications are still unknown, it is thought that this time TECNO is substantially investing in its processor area and is aiming to release a powerful chipset. The Tecno Spark 6’s sophisticated processor is the G70. This is a high-end processor that will provide high-end performance.The new smartphone Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The phone’s RAM capacity is sufficient to keep things running properly. Tecno’s forthcoming smartphone Spark 6 has 64GB of internal storage. This is sufficient storage capacity to hold a large amount of data. The phone will accommodate a 1 TB microSD card. With this 1 TB microSD card support, the Tecno 6 allows the user to download everything he wants. The phone includes a quad-camera system on the back. The Tecno Spark 6’s main sensor is 16 megapixels, and the rest of the sensors are still hidden beneath the cover. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels. The Tecno Spark 6’s front and rear camera systems are packed with capabilities that will take the phone’s photography to the next level. The upcoming smartphone will also be a major challenger to the upcoming Samsung brands. The Spark 6 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery. Because it has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, the handset is extremely secure to operate.
Tecno Spark 6 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September 25
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, September 25
|Body
|Dimensions
|170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
|480 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, HIOS 7.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|16 MP, PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1440p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 40 reviews.
|Pros And Cons Of Tecno Spark 6
GOOD
Tecno Spark 6 Strengths
Most affordable
Quad camera is a plus point
Updated software with HIOS 6.1
5000 mAh durable battery
Huge Display
BAD
Tecno Spark 6 WeaknessesSelfie camera is not competitive
Built in Storage can be improved
No innovation in design
