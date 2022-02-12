The new camera functions of the Galaxy S22 series are compatible with Instagram, Snap, and TikTok

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has improved cameras, but the improvements don’t stop there. Samsung can take advantage of the speedier new processors to improve overall camera performance.

Furthermore, the computational photographic goodness is now available in social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. This eliminates the need to choose between the convenience of using the built-in capture function and the image quality of the native camera app.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ include a new 50MP 1/1.57″ primary sensor, as well as a new 10MP 70mm 3x zoom camera to replace the S21/S2164MP +’s sensor with hybrid zoom. The third camera is a 12MP ultrawide fixed-focus device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the same cameras as its predecessor: a 108MP primary shooter, two 10MP cameras for 3x and 10x tele reach, and a focusing 12MP ultrawide.

The primary camera has additional processing tricks up its sleeve and can mix 12MP nonabinned photos with full-resolution images for improved light capture and detail.

In our full evaluations, we’ll go over the cameras and all three devices in greater detail.