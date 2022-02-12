Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Feb, 2022. 11:30 pm
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is subjected to durability testing and is disassembled on video

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung’s gleaming new Galaxy S22 has been subjected to a set of durability and disassembly tests just two days after its dramatic unveiling. These are from PBKreviews and demonstrate that the smallest S22 member performed admirably in both exams.

The durability test begins with a one-minute water submersion test that does not impact the device’s IP-68 rating. Even though this is the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ type, the screen scratch test displays deep marks at level eight on the Mohs hardness scale, which is the typical for glass screens. The back is constructed of the same glass as the screen and has the same amount of scratching as the screen.

The aluminium frame, buttons, camera island, and sim tray all contribute to the device’s excellent structural integrity. Bending the phone from either side results in no flex or damage, earning the S22 a 10/10 durability rating.

Moving on to the teardown, which begins with the removal of the glass backplate. The glass back is adhered to the metal camera frame with glue. To access the wireless charging coil and NFC antenna, a total of nineteen screws must be removed.

 

