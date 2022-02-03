Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:02 pm
Twitter’s new “Articles” feature may allow you write long posts

Twitter Articles

Twitter’s soul is brevity, which is made feasible by the platform’s famed character restriction. However, some users have complained that the character limit is a barrier to writing long-form material on the network. While Twitter has attempted to address this issue with continuous threads, it appears that the company will be introducing a better option to communicate long-form content in the near future.

Twitter is working on a new feature called Twitter Articles, according to frequent Twitter tipster and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. At this point, not much is known about the functionality, but it appears that users will be able to publish whole articles on the site without worrying about the 280 character limit. According to the screenshot supplied by Manchun, Twitter Articles may have their own dedicated tab or area, similar to Spaces and Explore, although it’s too early to tell at this moment. It will be fascinating to see if Twitter Articles have their own character or word restriction.

The “Articles” feature is still under development and has not yet been made available to users. Twitter has also made no public comments about the feature. It’s also possible that the functionality will be scrapped and never see the light of day.

Twitter has recently been testing a slew of new features. We discovered indications of a new feature named Flock during a recent deconstruction of the Twitter app. Twitter Flock, similar to Instagram’s Close Friends function, would allow users to limit the display of their tweets to a select group of people. On iOS, the service is also testing a new search bar in the Home tab as well as “Quote Tweet with Reaction” videos.

 

