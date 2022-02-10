Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:46 pm
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:46 pm
Vivo Drone Camera

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.

General

Released 28 February, 2022
Status Available
Price 207999

Design

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight 228 GRAM
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM
2G Network GSM
3G Network HSDPA
4G Network LTE
5G Network 5G

Display

Display Type SUPER AMOLED
Size 6.84”
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density 410 PPI
Touch Screen YES
Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media

Loudspeaker YES
Handsfree YES

Camera

Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera Features LED
Selfie Camera 64MP
Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software

Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware

Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon  888
GPU G58 MC3
RAM (Memory) 12 GB
Internal Storage 128/256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

Bluetooth YES v52
Wi-fi YES
USB YES

Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity 6900MAh
Placement LI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan.

This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.

The Primary Characteristics It has a 200 megapixel flying camera for recording. The rear camera has a resolution of 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP and a selfie camera with a resolution of 64MP MP. It comes with a 6900 maH battery. You Can Play PUBG Games Using This. It contains a fingerprint reader as well as a face ID sensor. What Mobile Z has the pricing of the Vivo Drone Camera Phone.

 

