Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews
Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.
This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.
It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.
Waooow beautiful idea https://t.co/I5jDRQj5CY
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 9, 2022
Vivo Drone Camera PhoneFull Specification & Detail
General
|Released
|28 February, 2022
|Status
|Available
|Price
|207999
Design
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.84”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
Media
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan.
This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.
The Primary Characteristics It has a 200 megapixel flying camera for recording. The rear camera has a resolution of 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP and a selfie camera with a resolution of 64MP MP. It comes with a 6900 maH battery. You Can Play PUBG Games Using This. It contains a fingerprint reader as well as a face ID sensor. What Mobile Z has the pricing of the Vivo Drone Camera Phone.
