iPhone SE 2022 vs. Samsung, Google, and Motorola

iPhone SE 2022, has turned heads of budget range phone aficionados, but how do Andriod contemporaries from Samsung, Motorola, and Google stack up against the new SE?

To anyone who has seen an iPhone in the last eight years, the new iPhone SE 2022 may appear to have an outmoded exterior, but given that it is a budget phone, what matters more is what’s on the inside.

Apple’s new low-cost iPhone will be available on March 18th, with preorders beginning on Friday.

The SeE 2022, which will retail for $429, will have an A15 Bionic chipset and 64GB of storage. The A15 Bionic processor was also used in the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone SE 2022 Strengths

The SE 2022 may have an outdated style with larger bezels, but the best thing this model has accomplished is to provide a gigantic performance unit at a relatively low price point. There is no other iPhone with such processing power for less than $500.

Although Apple does not specify the number of years its phones will be supported for OS updates, the fact that the iPhone SE 2016 can still run iOS 15 indicates that the latest model will be updateable for a long time.

Most Android phones receive three to four years of software updates and are considered an excellent value.

Along with the A15 processor, Apple has promised a larger battery for its next model. The SE 2022, which has a 4.7-inch retina display, is identical to the SE 2020 model but costs $30 more. There are, however, reasons to cheer if you enjoy a nice home button, fingerprint scanner, and non-MagSafe Qi wireless charging.

iPhone SE vs. Samsung, Google, and Motorola

In comparison to Android phones, the iPhone SE appears to be a relic from the past. For around the same price as the iPhone SE 2022, there are a slew of fantastic Android phones with bigger screens, bigger batteries, more RAM, and more cameras on the market.

Despite the fact that they have a decent processor, phones like the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Google Pixel 5A, and Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) have more modern features.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A42 have long battery life. Although the SE 2022 battery’s mAh hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to infer that even if it’s larger than the SE from 2020, it’ll still be smaller than its Android competitors.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Moto Edge have higher refresh rate screens, with 120Hz and 144Hz, respectively.

They’re a little more expensive than the iPhone SE 2022, but the higher refresh rates make scrolling and animations look much smoother than the SE’s 60Hz.

The Google Pixel 5A is one of the most competitive alternatives to the iPhone SE 2022 since it is also the most affordable.

For an additional $20, users may obtain more storage, a larger OLED screen, better camera quality, and an ultrawide lens option. Wireless charging is one of its shortcomings.

Then there’s the Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW, which boasts some of the most impressive specs and features of all these phones, including a 6.8-inch screen, 114Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,000 mAH battery. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

The phone is normally priced at $699.99, however, it is frequently discounted to $499.99.

The iPhone SE is compared to some Android competitors in the table below.

iPhone SE 2022 vs. Android Phones

Specification iPhone SE (2022) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Google Pixel 5A Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) OS iOS 15 Updated to Android 12 Updated to Android 12 Updated to Android 12 Android 11, planned update to Android 12 in early 2022 Display 4.7-inch LCD 6.5-inch OLED 6.6-inch OLED 6.34-inch OLED 6.8-inch LCD Resolution 1334 x 750 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720 2400 x 1080 2460 x 1080 Max. refresh rate 60Hz Up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz up to 144Hz Dimensions(mm) 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4 75.9 x 164.4 x 8.6 73.2 x 156.2 x 8.8 75.6 x 169 x 8.99 Weight 144g 189 g 193 g 183 g 200 g Battery Capacity TBD 4500mAh 5000mAh 4680mAh 5000mAh Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 778G RAM 4GB 6GB 4GB 6GB 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB 128GB 128GB 256GB Ports Lightning port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C charging port Rear camera 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) wide 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 5MP (f/2.4) macro, 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera 48MP (f/1.8) wide, 8MP (f/2.2) wide, 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera 12.2MP (f/1.7, dual-pixel AF) wide angle, 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 108MP (f/1.9) wide angle, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) Front camera 7MP (f/2.2) 32MP (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.2) 8MP(f/2.0) 32MP (f/2.25) Photo Modes Smart HDR 4, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Photographic Styles Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode, Fun mode (front camera) Night mode, Portrait mode Night Sight, Portrait mode Macro, Ultra-Res Pro (with long exposure), Night Vision Video modes N/A Super Steady video mode Super Steady video mode Slow-mo Macro, Super Slow-mo, Dual Capture, Video Snapshot Video recording 4K at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps. 1080p HD at 25, 30, or 60 fps with 120 and 240 fps Slow-Mo. 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 30 fps Super Steady video mode 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 30 fps Super Steady video mode 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps 4K at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 60 and 30 fps or 120 fps with Slow-Mo Biometrics Touch ID Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint Fingerprint, Face unlock Water and dust protection IP67 IP67 N/A IP67 IP52 Wireless charging? Yes, Qi-compatible No No No No 5G support sub-6 GHz sub-6GHz sub-6GHz, mmWave sub-6GHz sub-6GHz, mmWave on Verizon Starting price $429 $499.99 $399.99 $449 $499.99 ($699.99 MSRP)

