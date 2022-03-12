The new iPhone SE from Apple has a BIG secret that could save you money

APPLE’S NEW IPHONE has a little more juice under the hood – an upgrade that could save you money in the long run.

According to MacRumors, the third-generation iPhone SE, which was unveiled by Apple on Tuesday, has 4GB of RAM.

It’s the most memory ever offered in an iPhone SE – Apple’s less powerful and less expensive iPhone line.

The upgrade not only improves the mobile’s performance, but it also makes it more future-proof than its predecessors.

This is because it makes the SE 2022 more capable of handling iOS updates for many years to come.

RAM is responsible for your system’s short-term data storage.

It’s where your phone remembers everything that’s running on it, including apps, browsers, the operating system, and other programmes.

Higher RAM typically indicates that your device can handle more intensive tasks and performs well under stress.

As new versions of iOS – the iPhone’s operating system – are released, Apple makes it more complicated and adds new features.

This necessitates more RAM to run smoothly, which is why iPhone models with less RAM are eventually excluded from updates.

Because the new iPhone SE has 4GB of RAM, it will be more likely to receive updates for many years to come.

This could save you money because you won’t need to upgrade your phone as frequently as you would if you bought an older model.

The second-generation iPhone SE, which was released in 2020, had 3GB of RAM, which was 25% less than the newer model.

Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE in stores around the world today, following its unveiling on Tuesday.

Apple claims that the device retains some of the features of its flagship iPhone 13 line, but at a much lower price.

It has 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic chip that Apple used in the iPhone 13 when it was announced last year.

However, unlike Apple’s flagship phone, which began at £679 when it was announced last September, the new iPhone SE begins at £419.

The iPhone SE is the only iPhone with a physical home button and Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

According to Ben Wood, industry expert and chief analyst at CCS Insight, it’s “perfect for consumers who don’t care about the bells and whistles on more expensive iPhones but love Apple’s user experience and apps.”

