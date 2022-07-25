1,500W Solar-Powered E-Bike for Carpool, Grocery Runs

DIY e-bike has 200 miles of range per charge and is solar-powered.

A waterproof Chinese motorbike canopy can withstand 35 km/h winds in the rain.

The 50W solar panel trickle-charges the battery.

A homemade E-Bike overloaded. Luke developed an e-bike to replace the family car during the epidemic. He upgraded his electric cargo bike.

The bike had many performance enhancements. Under the platform, a 1,500 controller replaced the factory controller. A 200W DC-DC converter provides a 12V outlet for bike accessories.

The DIYer painted it white to reduce solar heat. All connections were waterproofed using SAE connectors.

Mechanical disc brakes were replaced with hydraulics, which reduced the need to adjust and tune. The saddle’s suspension seat post improves the riding.

It features a 50W SunPower solar panel installed on a bespoke lightweight plywood frame. To decrease vibration, foam door seals and captive threaded inserts were used.

The frame was installed with Rad’s sun cover canopy shade and Conestoga attachment. Its solar panel charges the bike’s battery using a GenaSun MPPT boost charge controller.

The solar panel’s watertight housing protects back passengers. When it rains, it has a waterproof Chinese scooter canopy that can endure 35 km/h winds.

The 50W solar panel trickle-charges the battery, restoring 50% of its charge on a sunny day. As long as it uses 50% or less of the battery every day, it won’t need to be plugged in.

The bike is utilised for school and supermarket errands. A corrugated plastic box fits four shopping bags in the child carrier. Impressive DIY e-bike.

