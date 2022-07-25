Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
1,500W Solar-Powered E-Bike for Carpool, Grocery Runs

1,500W Solar-Powered E-Bike for Carpool, Grocery Runs

Articles
Advertisement
1,500W Solar-Powered E-Bike for Carpool, Grocery Runs

DIY solar-powered e-bike with 200-mile range.

Advertisement
  • DIY e-bike has 200 miles of range per charge and is solar-powered.
  • A waterproof Chinese motorbike canopy can withstand 35 km/h winds in the rain.
  • The 50W solar panel trickle-charges the battery.
Advertisement

A homemade E-Bike overloaded. Luke developed an e-bike to replace the family car during the epidemic. He upgraded his electric cargo bike.

The bike had many performance enhancements. Under the platform, a 1,500 controller replaced the factory controller. A 200W DC-DC converter provides a 12V outlet for bike accessories.

The DIYer painted it white to reduce solar heat. All connections were waterproofed using SAE connectors.

Mechanical disc brakes were replaced with hydraulics, which reduced the need to adjust and tune. The saddle’s suspension seat post improves the riding.

It features a 50W SunPower solar panel installed on a bespoke lightweight plywood frame. To decrease vibration, foam door seals and captive threaded inserts were used.

The frame was installed with Rad’s sun cover canopy shade and Conestoga attachment. Its solar panel charges the bike’s battery using a GenaSun MPPT boost charge controller.

Advertisement

The solar panel’s watertight housing protects back passengers. When it rains, it has a waterproof Chinese scooter canopy that can endure 35 km/h winds.

The 50W solar panel trickle-charges the battery, restoring 50% of its charge on a sunny day. As long as it uses 50% or less of the battery every day, it won’t need to be plugged in.

The bike is utilised for school and supermarket errands. A corrugated plastic box fits four shopping bags in the child carrier. Impressive DIY e-bike.

The Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike has 200 miles of range per charge and is solar-powered.

Also Read

PM Imran To Launch First-Ever locally produced E-bike today
PM Imran To Launch First-Ever locally produced E-bike today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch Pakistan’s first locally built electric...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story