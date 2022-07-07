AgriTech Report Shows Technology Boosting 25+ Million Pakistani Living

Authors argue modern farming and AgriTech increase social and economic outcomes.

The study explains how agritech occurs at the intersection of the technology.

Telenor Pakistan has helped Pakistani farmers digitalize their farms.

Telenor Pakistan, Tabadlab, and GSMA released ‘AgriTech: Crafting Pakistan’s Journey to Impact’. The report examines sector difficulties and AgriTech’s growth.

Authors claim modern farming techniques and Agriculture Technology initiatives can improve social and economic outcomes.

The report was released at 345 Campus.

Ahsan Iqbal attended. Telenor Pakistan, GSMA, and Tabadlab participated.

GSMA and Tabadlab’s Centre for Digital Transformation collaborated on Agriculture Technology. Technology and digitalization improve agriculture.

Aligning public and private agritech adoption is emphasised.

The paper notes that agritech is at the interface of the technology and agriculture ecosystems, therefore digital technology drivers and trends in Pakistan are significant.

Technology and ingenuity are altering agriculture, argues Ahsan Iqbal. Technology improves Pakistani farmers’ competitiveness.

This research would revolutionise farming in Pakistan, he claimed. I hope Telenor Pakistan’s skill helps Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab Khan said during the research launch, “The report gives the framework for a better-performing agriculture sector”

“Khushaal Zamindaar’s success has convinced farmers to adopt digital,” he remarked. 30% of farmers utilise agritech.

Irfan wants to boost an industry that employs 40% of the nation’s workforce.

Agritech services must increase, said Tabadlab founder Umar Nadeem. Despite encouraging trends, the ecosystem can accommodate new entrants.

Private agriculture solutions need more money, government assistance, and innovation cycles to solve value chain problems using technology.

Pakistan has 25 million farmers. Despite farming a percent of Pakistan’s land, yields are low.

Through connectivity, data, AI, IoT, and innovation, we may focus on the sector’s digital transformation.

Agritech boosts farmers’ harvests and incomes.

Since 2015, Telenor Pakistan has digitalized Pakistani farms.

Khushaal Zamindaar and Khushaal Angaan strive to support Pakistani farmers.

