Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Complete details

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, a new leak has suggested the price leak of the series. According to the prominent LeaksApplePro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will land for $1199.

In other words: an iPhone 14 Max will be circa $200 cheaper than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now let’s break this down. Currently, an iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099 which would price an iPhone 14 Max at $899 – a $200 increase on the $699 iPhone 13 Mini it replaces. But not so fast.

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 297,999. [Expected]

Apple Iphone 14 pro Specifications:

Advertisement

• 6.68″ Flexible OLED Screen

• (2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPI

• 90Hz Refresh Rate

• A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)

• 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

• 128GB/256GB Storage



Advertisement

Advertisement

• Dual Rear Camera (12MP+12MP)• Face ID• Notch