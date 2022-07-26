Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details

A number of sources have confirmed the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, a new leak has suggested that the series’ price has leaked. According to the well-known LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1199.
In other words: an iPhone 14 Max will be circa $200 cheaper than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now let’s break this down. Currently, an iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099 which would price an iPhone 14 Max at $899 – a $200 increase on the $699 iPhone 13 Mini it replaces. But not so fast.
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 297,999. [Expected]
Apple Iphone 14 pro Specifications:
iPhone 14 Max Specifications
• 6.68″ Flexible OLED Screen• (2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPIAdvertisement
• 90Hz Refresh Rate
• A15 Bionic (5nm TSMC)
• 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
• 128GB/256GB Storage
• Dual Rear Camera (12MP+12MP)• Face IDAdvertisement
• Notch
