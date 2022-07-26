Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details

Articles
Advertisement
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Full details
Advertisement

A number of sources have confirmed the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, a new leak has suggested that the series’ price has leaked. According to the well-known LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1199.

In other words: an iPhone 14 Max will be circa $200 cheaper than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now let’s break this down. Currently, an iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099 which would price an iPhone 14 Max at $899 – a $200 increase on the $699 iPhone 13 Mini it replaces. But not so fast.

Read moreiOS 16: Face ID for iPhone will operate in landscape mode

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan is Rs. 297,999. [Expected]

Advertisement

Apple Iphone 14 pro Specifications:

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan and special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan and special features
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & full specifications 
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & full specifications 
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story