Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan

Chinese company Huawei is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone of its mate series.

New Huawei Mate 50’s having an OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery will allow 40W fast charging.

Huawei Mate 50 will soon be released. Huawei will release a mate series flagship phone. Check out Huawei Mate 50’s specifications. The phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and Octa-Core processing make it speedy. Its GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.5-inch phone screen features 1080 x 2376 pixels. The new Huawei Mate 50 boasts an OLED touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects the phone. the Mate 50 has 12GB of RAM Smartphone CPU and RAM make chores fast. The Huawei 50 boasts 256GB of internal storage, plenty for lots of data. Triple cameras are on the rear. The Huawei Mate 50 offers 50, 8, and 16 megapixels. A 13-megapixel selfie camera makes great selfies effortless. Huawei Mate 50 sports an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The Mate 50 will battle Samsung and other tech giants.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications

Build OS Harmony OS UI EMUI 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 40W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 178,999)

