Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 50

  • Chinese company Huawei is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone of its mate series.
  • New Huawei Mate 50’s having an OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
  • The non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery will allow 40W fast charging.
Huawei Mate 50 will soon be released. Huawei will release a mate series flagship phone. Check out Huawei Mate 50’s specifications. The phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and Octa-Core processing make it speedy. Its GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.5-inch phone screen features 1080 x 2376 pixels. The new Huawei Mate 50 boasts an OLED touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects the phone. the Mate 50 has 12GB of RAM Smartphone CPU and RAM make chores fast. The Huawei 50 boasts 256GB of internal storage, plenty for lots of data. Triple cameras are on the rear. The Huawei Mate 50 offers 50, 8, and 16 megapixels. A 13-megapixel selfie camera makes great selfies effortless. Huawei Mate 50 sports an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The Mate 50 will battle Samsung and other tech giants.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications

BuildOSHarmony OS
UIEMUI 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 898
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps))
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 40W
RatingsAverage Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.

Rate in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 178,999)

Also Read

Huawei Matebook 16s Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Matebook 16s Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Huawei Matebook 16s went worldwide earlier this week after its May...

