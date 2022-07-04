Huawei Mate 50 specs and price in Pakistan

Huawei Matebook 16s Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Mate 50 will soon be released. Huawei will release a mate series flagship phone. Check out Huawei Mate 50’s specifications. The phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and Octa-Core processing make it speedy. Its GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.5-inch phone screen features 1080 x 2376 pixels. The new Huawei Mate 50 boasts an OLED touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects the phone. the Mate 50 has 12GB of RAM Smartphone CPU and RAM make chores fast. The Huawei 50 boasts 256GB of internal storage, plenty for lots of data. Triple cameras are on the rear. The Huawei Mate 50 offers 50, 8, and 16 megapixels. A 13-megapixel selfie camera makes great selfies effortless. Huawei Mate 50 sports an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The Mate 50 will battle Samsung and other tech giants.
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS
|UI
|EMUI 11
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps))
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Glass front, Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 40W
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 178,999)
