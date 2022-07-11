Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 Pro

The Infinix Hot 11 Pro has MediaTek’s most powerful chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it extremely speedy. It has an Adreno 610 GPU. The phone has a 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 11 has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Hot 11 Pro by Infinix will have 6GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Infinix 11 Pro’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. Back of the phone has a Quad Camera configuration. Infinix Hot 11 Pro’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.

Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek (unknown)
GPUunknown
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.

