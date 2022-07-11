Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 Pro has MediaTek’s most powerful chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it extremely speedy. It has an Adreno 610 GPU. The phone has a 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 11 has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Hot 11 Pro by Infinix will have 6GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Infinix 11 Pro’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. Back of the phone has a Quad Camera configuration. Infinix Hot 11 Pro’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.

Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek (unknown) GPU unknown Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.

