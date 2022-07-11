Infinix Hot 11 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11s Price in Pakistan & Specifications
The Infinix Hot 11 Pro has MediaTek’s most powerful chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it extremely speedy. It has an Adreno 610 GPU. The phone has a 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The new Infinix Hot 11 has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Hot 11 Pro by Infinix will have 6GB RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Infinix 11 Pro’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff. Back of the phone has a Quad Camera configuration. Infinix Hot 11 Pro’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, 2 megapixels.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek (unknown)
|GPU
|unknown
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Infinix Hot 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.
