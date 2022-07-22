Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

The cost of the Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile gadgets covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
Price of Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
Price of Infinix in USD is $174.
Advertisement
A new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled with the designation “Pro” at the end. A new product from the Chinese company’s note series is in the works. This will be an Infinix premium smartphone. The brand-new phone will be known as the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The Mediatek Helio G95 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the next Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone to give the customer high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 will have a huge 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920, full HD, and other features.
The new Note 10 Pro by Infinix features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum amount of RAM used in this smartphone. Because of this powerful RAM, you can state that your phone will operate at a super-fast pace. The Infinix 10 Pro has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, thus the potential for your data is limitless. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is also available. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The 64 megapixel primary camera of the Infinix Note 10 Pro has additional 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.