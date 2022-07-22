Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

The cost of the Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile gadgets covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Price of Infinix in USD is $174.

Advertisement

A new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled with the designation “Pro” at the end. A new product from the Chinese company’s note series is in the works. This will be an Infinix premium smartphone. The brand-new phone will be known as the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The Mediatek Helio G95 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the next Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone to give the customer high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 will have a huge 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920, full HD, and other features.

The new Note 10 Pro by Infinix features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum amount of RAM used in this smartphone. Because of this powerful RAM, you can state that your phone will operate at a super-fast pace. The Infinix 10 Pro has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, thus the potential for your data is limitless. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is also available. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The 64 megapixel primary camera of the Infinix Note 10 Pro has additional 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.

Infinix Note 10 Pro detailed specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 66 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, May 12 Status Available

Body Dimensions 172.8 x 78.3 x 7.8 mm (6.80 x 3.08 x 0.31 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, XOS 7.6 Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, 120Ëš (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, (wide) Video [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 33W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 53 reviews.