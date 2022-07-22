Advertisement
  Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs
Infinix Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

The cost of the Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile gadgets covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Note 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $174.
A new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled with the designation “Pro” at the end. A new product from the Chinese company’s note series is in the works. This will be an Infinix premium smartphone. The brand-new phone will be known as the Infinix Note 10 Pro. The Mediatek Helio G95 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the next Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone to give the customer high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 will have a huge 6.95-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920, full HD, and other features.

The new Note 10 Pro by Infinix features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum amount of RAM used in this smartphone. Because of this powerful RAM, you can state that your phone will operate at a super-fast pace. The Infinix 10 Pro has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, thus the potential for your data is limitless. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is also available. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The 64 megapixel primary camera of the Infinix Note 10 Pro has additional 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.

Infinix Note 10 Pro detailed specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 66
1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced2021, May 12
StatusAvailable
Body
Dimensions172.8 x 78.3 x 7.8 mm (6.80 x 3.08 x 0.31 in)
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypeIPS LCD, 90Hz
Size6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)
Platform
OSAndroid 11, XOS 7.6
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Quad64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, 120Ëš (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]
Selfie Camera
Single16 MP, (wide)
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jackYes
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast Charging 33W
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.1 stars, based on 53 reviews.
