Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 13

The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has a 6.95-inch screen. 64MP+8MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera. 16 MP Selfie camera & 5000 maH battery.

Infinix Note 13 specs

General

Released31 December, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

Dimensions171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm (6.75 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsGray/Blue/Green

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.95”
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary64MP+13MP+8MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediatek Helio G98
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUMali-G53 MC2
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128 /256GB/512 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan

The Note 13 Price is Rs78,999 in Pakistan.(expected)

