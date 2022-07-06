Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has a 6.95-inch screen. 64MP+8MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera. 16 MP Selfie camera & 5000 maH battery.

Infinix Note 13 specs

General

Released 31 December, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Dimensions 171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm (6.75 x 3.06 x 0.35 in) Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Gray/Blue/Green

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type IPS Size 6.95" Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 64MP+13MP+8MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset Mediatek Helio G98 CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Mali-G53 MC2 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128 /256GB/512 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Infinix Note 13 price in Pakistan The Note 13 Price is Rs78,999 in Pakistan.(expected)

