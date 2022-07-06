Infinix Note 13 specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix NOTE 12 G96 Now available on Daraz and Xpark
The most powerful NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 is now available...
The Infinix Note 13 Series has been launched by Infinix. It has a 6.95-inch screen. 64MP+8MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera. 16 MP Selfie camera & 5000 maH battery.
|Released
|31 December, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Dimensions
|171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm (6.75 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Gray/Blue/Green
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.95”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|64MP+13MP+8MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G98
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Mali-G53 MC2
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 /256GB/512 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
