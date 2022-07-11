Advertisement
Infinix Zero Ultra specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero Ultra specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Infinix Zero Ultra specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero Ultra

Infinix rarely dares with its entry-level and intermediate phones, but the Note 10 Pro and Zero 5G excelled in Asia. The launch of Infinix Zero Ultra on Thursday (07) aims to transform this reality in India. This would be the first phone to enable 180-watt Thunder Charge, according to TechYorker. Infinix claims this technique can charge a 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in 4 minutes. The Chinese brand may be aiming to keep prices low by limiting the Zero Ultra to 4G, according to speculations. Infinix Zero Ultra has a 120Hz screen and MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Phone has 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999.

