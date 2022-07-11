Infinix Zero Ultra specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix rarely dares with its entry-level and intermediate phones, but the Note 10 Pro and Zero 5G excelled in Asia. The launch of Infinix Zero Ultra on Thursday (07) aims to transform this reality in India. This would be the first phone to enable 180-watt Thunder Charge, according to TechYorker. Infinix claims this technique can charge a 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in 4 minutes. The Chinese brand may be aiming to keep prices low by limiting the Zero Ultra to 4G, according to speculations. Infinix Zero Ultra has a 120Hz screen and MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Phone has 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 180W
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999.
