Infinix Zero Ultra specs & price in Pakistan

Infinix rarely dares with its entry-level and intermediate phones, but the Note 10 Pro and Zero 5G excelled in Asia. The launch of Infinix Zero Ultra on Thursday (07) aims to transform this reality in India. This would be the first phone to enable 180-watt Thunder Charge, according to TechYorker. Infinix claims this technique can charge a 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in 4 minutes. The Chinese brand may be aiming to keep prices low by limiting the Zero Ultra to 4G, according to speculations. Infinix Zero Ultra has a 120Hz screen and MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Phone has 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W

Price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999.

