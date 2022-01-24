Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:22 am

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.

  • Price of Infinix Zero X Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $310.

Infinix is hard at work on its new Zero X, which has been given the designation Pro at the end. The Chinese business is extending its smartphone lineup, and today Infinix is introducing its new Zero-Series gadget. The forthcoming smartphone will be dubbed Infinix Zero X Pro and will be in the mid-range segment. The company’s next smartphone includes a chipset of Mediatek Helio G95, which is utilised in mid-range handsets, and to give the handset more power, there is a 2.05Ghz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this Infinix’s Zero X Pro. This smartphone also includes a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch screen, making it a large-screen display. The new Infinix Zero X will feature an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. The next new Infinix Zero X Pro features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM employed in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM. The Infinix X Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128/256 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s main sensor will include 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 8 megapixels. The selfie shooter on this Infinix Zero X Pro will be 16 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing. To protect the smartphone from unauthorised users, a side-mounted fingerprint reader is installed. The Zero X Pro’s battery is also quite large. The cellphone is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to provide adequate backup time, and the smartphone supports Fast charging. When the X Pro is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger.

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, September 13
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.31 in)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz)
Build Glass front, glass back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS
8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 3 reviews.

