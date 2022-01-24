Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Infinix in USD is $310.

Infinix Zero X Pro – A Mid-Ranger Of The Company

Infinix is hard at work on its new Zero X, which has been given the designation Pro at the end. The Chinese business is extending its smartphone lineup, and today Infinix is introducing its new Zero-Series gadget. The forthcoming smartphone will be dubbed Infinix Zero X Pro and will be in the mid-range segment. The company’s next smartphone includes a chipset of Mediatek Helio G95, which is utilised in mid-range handsets, and to give the handset more power, there is a 2.05Ghz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this Infinix’s Zero X Pro. This smartphone also includes a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch screen, making it a large-screen display. The new Infinix Zero X will feature an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. The next new Infinix Zero X Pro features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM employed in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM. The Infinix X Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128/256 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s main sensor will include 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 8 megapixels. The selfie shooter on this Infinix Zero X Pro will be 16 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing. To protect the smartphone from unauthorised users, a side-mounted fingerprint reader is installed. The Zero X Pro’s battery is also quite large. The cellphone is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to provide adequate backup time, and the smartphone supports Fast charging. When the X Pro is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger.

Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, September 13 Status Available

Body Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.31 in) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, XOS 7.6 Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS

8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, (wide) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)