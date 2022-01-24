Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Infinix mobile products in official warranty.
- Price of Infinix Zero X Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
- Price of Infinix in USD is $310.
Infinix Zero X Pro – A Mid-Ranger Of The Company
Infinix is hard at work on its new Zero X, which has been given the designation Pro at the end. The Chinese business is extending its smartphone lineup, and today Infinix is introducing its new Zero-Series gadget. The forthcoming smartphone will be dubbed Infinix Zero X Pro and will be in the mid-range segment. The company’s next smartphone includes a chipset of Mediatek Helio G95, which is utilised in mid-range handsets, and to give the handset more power, there is a 2.05Ghz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this Infinix’s Zero X Pro. This smartphone also includes a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This next incoming smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch screen, making it a large-screen display. The new Infinix Zero X will feature an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. The next new Infinix Zero X Pro features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM employed in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM. The Infinix X Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128/256 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s main sensor will include 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 8 megapixels. The selfie shooter on this Infinix Zero X Pro will be 16 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing. To protect the smartphone from unauthorised users, a side-mounted fingerprint reader is installed. The Zero X Pro’s battery is also quite large. The cellphone is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh battery to provide adequate backup time, and the smartphone supports Fast charging. When the X Pro is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger.
Infinix Zero X Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, September 13
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~86.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, XOS 7.6
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS
8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, (wide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 3 reviews.