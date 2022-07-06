Microsoft separates Windows Insider Beta to test new features

Microsoft split Windows Insider Beta into two paths

Insiders in the 22622.x range will get builds with new features enabled by default.

Another group of Insiders will stay in build 22621.x, with enabling packages turned off.

Microsoft splits the Windows Insider Beta channel into two paths to carefully test new features for Windows 11 version 22H2 Insiders. Insiders in the 22622.x range will get builds with new features enabled by default. Another group of Insiders will stay in build 22621.x, with enabling packages turned off.

According to Microsoft, the purpose is to evaluate the feasibility of putting out updates with some features disabled by default, as well as to assess the impact of enabling those new capabilities. These two groups exist so that Microsoft can compare data from each before making features broadly available. Those who end up with a build that doesn’t have the new features enabled can check for updates again to discover a build that does.

To begin, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 releases 22622.290 and 22621.290. Which include a number of enhancements, particularly in the former build. Windows 11 build 22622.290, in particular, includes some features that were previously handed out in the Dev channel, such as suggested activities. When you pick and copy text that represents anything specific, such as a phone number, you’ll immediately have the option to call that number, for example, on Teams. If you choose a date, you may create an event in Outlook for it. This service is only available to users in the United States and Canada.

Check Windows Update for the latest bits. If you’re in the group without new features, check for updates again after installing your update to discover build 22622.290.

