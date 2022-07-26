The notice says Apple isn’t responsible for anything that occurs while using the streaming service.

Netflix has made a minor change to its iOS app that will now redirect users from the app to its website to complete the membership signup process.

When users tap the new signup button in the Netflix app, a new window appears informing them that they are leaving the app and “will no longer be transacting with Apple,” as first noticed by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The notification further states that Apple will not be held liable for anything that occurs while using the streaming service. If you want a refund or have concerns about transaction security, you must contact it.

According to 9to5 Mac, the modification has been implemented globally. We contacted Netflix and asked whether they could confirm this. If the platform responds, we’ll update this article.

The redesigned Netflix app shows how iOS is evolving for developers and consumers. It suggests Apple is easing up on its rigorous App Store restrictions. Netflix on iOS has never been simpler to use.

Netflix used to let consumers join up through the iOS app, but discontinued that option since Apple takes a 30% share of all in-app purchases. Apple wouldn’t even let developers add an external link to avoid the cost. Users needed a Netflix membership and the app to watch. This wasn’t difficult, but it added steps.

Once-strict rules have loosened.

Apple allowed “reader” applications to connect to their own subscription sites in March 2022. Pressure to change drives Apple’s new approach. Dutch legislation requires non-iOS payment choices for dating app users. South Korea’s 2021 legislation permits developers to avoid Apple’s charge.

At first inspection, it seems Apple changed the reader app to prevent future difficulties.

