Next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are coming

Latest Nvidia Lovelace specifications leak is a scam
This is a 70% boost over the current top consumer graphics card....
The next-generation Nvidia and AMD graphics cards will likely be released shortly, according to EEC filings. These include the RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti.
AMD and Nvidia graphics cards arriving on the EEC normally signal a fast-approaching release date, which matches the NTX 4090’s expected October release date.
Both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards were registered at the same time, so they’ll likely ship together in October. This is good news for purchasers since a competitive market might lower prices.
AMD’s late introduction of its final graphics card may have contributed to its lesser market share this generation. The software giant will seek to prevent a late launch this time around.
