Next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are coming

The next-generation Nvidia and AMD graphics cards will likely be released shortly, according to EEC filings. These include the RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti.

Digital Trends found that the Nvidia Lovelace RTX 40-series is listed in a lot of different ways. There are also more listings for the 30-series, especially for the RTX 30 Super series. The different kinds of AMD RX 7000 are also listed on their own page.

The EEC is a trademark registry that often gives accurate information about products. However, that doesn’t mean that all of these models will be sold in the market. At the very least, we know that these trademarks show that the companies making these products are either making them or securing the trademarks in case they want to make one later.

AMD and Nvidia graphics cards arriving on the EEC normally signal a fast-approaching release date, which matches the NTX 4090's expected October release date. Advertisement Both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards were registered at the same time, so they'll likely ship together in October. This is good news for purchasers since a competitive market might lower prices. AMD's late introduction of its final graphics card may have contributed to its lesser market share this generation. The software giant will seek to prevent a late launch this time around.