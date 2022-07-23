OnePlus 10T camera details revealed before Aug 3 launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus just announced that the OnePlus 10T will be released globally on August 3.

Ahead of its release, OnePlus has verified some crucial camera system specifications. So, let’s have a look.

The rear of the OnePlus 10T 5G will have three cameras. It will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera. The 1/1.56-inch-diameter sensor offers both optical and electrical image stabilisation. In addition to its primary camera, the 10T 5G will feature an ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 119.9 degrees. In addition, there will be a macro camera sensor. The 10T 5G, according to rumours, will have a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

The business has verified that Hasselblad was not engaged in the tuning and development of the OnePlus 10T’s camera system. Rather, the gadget will have an Image Clarity Engine (ICE) with a new algorithm, enabling the smartphone camera to capture images with increased speed and clarity.

Also Read Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022 Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....

Advertisement

OnePlus 10T 5G features (rumored)

Leaks indicate that The 10T will boast a 6.7-inch curved E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and LTPO technology, according to current information. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a cutout for the front-facing camera.

The gadget will include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It is anticipated to include a 4,800mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC quick charging.

A triple camera configuration consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and EIS has been verified for the gadget. Regarding the other two cameras, we anticipate a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro unit. The device will likely have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.