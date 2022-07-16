OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G obtains Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Beta 1

Advertisement
OnePlus will announce the 10T and OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that was announced in February with OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 refreshes the user interface and adds new features to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, as well as enhancing the OnePlus Shelf and Dark Mode. You can view a list of important updates below.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Updates Details

System

  • Improved desktop icon textures by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and combining lighting and layers.
  • Optimized AI System Booster to version 2.1 to assist the system’s smooth operation even under heavy load.
  • Optimized software algorithm and enhanced face recognition to more accurately detect the facial characteristics and skin tone of various figures

Dark Mode

Three new adjustable settings deliver a more individualised and comfortable user experience.

Shelf

  • New design options for Cards make data contents more visually appealing and easier to understand
  • Recently introduced access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple things on your phone, such as Applications, Settings, Media Data, etc.
  • Recently included OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, allowing you to quickly check your health status
Work life balance

  • New Work-Life-Balance feature that enables you to transition between Work and Life modes using easy settings
  • Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specified locations, Wi-Fi network, and time; also brings personalised App notification profiles based on customisation
Gallery

  • Newly allowed switching between multiple layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognising the highest-quality images, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, thereby improving the gallery layout.

Canvas AOD

  • Newly introduced different line and colour styles for a more personalised lock screen experience with invigorating images
  • Newly added various brushes and strokes and colour tweaking capabilities

However, before you install the update, you should be aware of its issues. To begin with, the time on the AOD is presented oddly, and the location information is missing from the video details. And if you clone WhatsApp using the App Cloner function, the cloned version may not play sound while wireless headphones are connected to the mobile device.

