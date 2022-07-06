Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Oppo expected to launch a new A series budget smartphone in the Chinese market in the near future. The new device in question is the A97 5G model, the design of which was revealed by a listing on China Telecom.
Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan
Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan is PKR. 68,636.17. (expected)
Oppo A97 5G Full Specifications (Expected):
Android 12 is listed as the operating system for the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A97 5G. The Smartphone will almost certainly have an Android-based skin. It is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) display and be powered by the MT6833P, which appears to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC codename. The phone is said to have 8GB and 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of internal storage.
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|164 g (5.78 oz)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3+), plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|409 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Quad
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Front Dual
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
HDR
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging
|WirelessCharging
|–
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|–
