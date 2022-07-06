Advertisement
  Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022
Oppo expected to launch a new A series budget smartphone in the Chinese market in the near future. The new device in question is the A97 5G model, the design of which was revealed by a listing on China Telecom.

Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan

Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan is PKR. 68,636.17. (expected)

Oppo A97 5G Full Specifications (Expected):

Android 12 is listed as the operating system for the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A97 5G. The Smartphone will almost certainly have an Android-based skin. It is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) display and be powered by the MT6833P, which appears to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC codename. The phone is said to have 8GB and 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of internal storage.

BODY
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.30 in)
Weight164 g (5.78 oz)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3+), plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.43 inches
TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI409 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Quad48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS
Front Dual16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
HDR
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging
WirelessCharging
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFC
