Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Oppo expected to launch a new A series budget smartphone in the Chinese market in the near future. The new device in question is the A97 5G model, the design of which was revealed by a listing on China Telecom.

Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan

Oppo A97 5G Price in Pakistan is PKR. 68,636.17. (expected)

Oppo A97 5G Full Specifications (Expected):

Android 12 is listed as the operating system for the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A97 5G. The Smartphone will almost certainly have an Android-based skin. It is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) display and be powered by the MT6833P, which appears to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC codename. The phone is said to have 8GB and 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of internal storage.

BODY Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.30 in) Weight 164 g (5.78 oz) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3+), plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.43 inches Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 409 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+

430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Quad 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

HDR

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU PowerVR GM9446 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500 mAh Removable Non-Removable Stand By – Fast Charging Fast charging WirelessCharging – COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC –