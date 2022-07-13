Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
Oppo A97, which was discovered last week, is officially official. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC and ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the possibility to extend the RAM to a maximum of 19GB using the smartphone’s internal storage.

The Oppo A97 features a notch-equipped 6.6″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a 12MP selfie camera. The rear features a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

The Oppo A97 additionally features 5G connection, a 3.5mm headphone port, and USB-C. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.

Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999

GENERAL SPECS:

Model No.A97 5G
Release DateExp. release 2022

 

StatusComing Soon
Operating SystemAndroid 11

 

Technology4G,5G
SIM InfoDual SIM,Nano SIM

 

Lock SecurityFingerprint,Face ID
Best forGaming,Battery Life,Multitasking

 

PricePrice Expected in Rs: 51999 PKR
Price Expected in USD: $299

BODY

Dimension160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm (6.30 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
Weight In Grams173

 

Color OptionsBlack, Pink, Blue Gradient
Build MaterialPlastic

 

CertificationNo

DISPLAY

TypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Screen Size (inch)6.56

 

ResolutionFHD+
PPI409

 

Refresh Rate60Hz

PERFORMANCE

ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 870
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

 

GPUAdreno 610
SlotYes

 

RAM and ROM8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM
CAMERA

Rear Camera SetupTriple
Main Sensor64MP

 

Rear Camera Sensor TypeWide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor
Rear Camera Aperturef/1.8

 

Rear Camera FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama, [email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS
Video Rec.4K

 

Front Camera SetupSingle
Front SensorUp to 8MP

 

Front Camera Sensor TypeWide
Front Camera MechanismPunch Hole Selfie

 

Front Camera FeaturesHDR, [email protected]

BATTERY

TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000mAh

 

Fast Charge30W
Wireless ChargeNo

COMMON FEATURES

Bluetoothv5.1
WiFi802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot

 

MoreUSB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack

NETWORKS

3GHSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)

 

5G1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A / 5G

 

