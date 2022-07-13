Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A97, which was discovered last week, is officially official. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC and ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the possibility to extend the RAM to a maximum of 19GB using the smartphone’s internal storage.

The Oppo A97 features a notch-equipped 6.6″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a 12MP selfie camera. The rear features a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

The Oppo A97 additionally features 5G connection, a 3.5mm headphone port, and USB-C. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.

Also Read Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called...

Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999

GENERAL SPECS:

Model No. A97 5G Release Date Exp. release 2022

Status Coming Soon Operating System Android 11

Technology 4G,5G SIM Info Dual SIM,Nano SIM

Lock Security Fingerprint,Face ID Best for Gaming,Battery Life,Multitasking

Price Price Expected in Rs: 51999 PKR

Price Expected in USD: $299

BODY

Dimension 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm (6.30 x 2.89 x 0.31 in) Weight In Grams 173

Color Options Black, Pink, Blue Gradient Build Material Plastic

Certification No

DISPLAY

Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Size (inch) 6.56

Resolution FHD+ PPI 409

Refresh Rate 60Hz

PERFORMANCE

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Adreno 610 Slot Yes

RAM and ROM 8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM

Advertisement

CAMERA

Rear Camera Setup Triple Main Sensor 64MP

Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor Rear Camera Aperture f/1.8

Front Camera Setup Single Front Sensor Up to 8MP

Front Camera Sensor Type Wide Front Camera Mechanism Punch Hole Selfie

Front Camera Features HDR, [email protected]

BATTERY

Type Li-Po Capacity 5000mAh

Fast Charge 30W Wireless Charge No

COMMON FEATURES

Bluetooth v5.1 WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot

More USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack

NETWORKS

3G HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)

5G 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A / 5G