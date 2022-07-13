Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs
After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called...
Oppo A97, which was discovered last week, is officially official. It is powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC and ships with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the possibility to extend the RAM to a maximum of 19GB using the smartphone’s internal storage.
The Oppo A97 features a notch-equipped 6.6″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a 12MP selfie camera. The rear features a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging.
The Oppo A97 additionally features 5G connection, a 3.5mm headphone port, and USB-C. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.
Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999
|Model No.
|A97 5G
|Release Date
|Exp. release 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Operating System
|Android 11
|Technology
|4G,5G
|SIM Info
|Dual SIM,Nano SIM
|Lock Security
|Fingerprint,Face ID
|Best for
|Gaming,Battery Life,Multitasking
|Price
|Price Expected in Rs: 51999 PKR
Price Expected in USD: $299
|Dimension
|160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm (6.30 x 2.89 x 0.31 in)
|Weight In Grams
|173
|Color Options
|Black, Pink, Blue Gradient
|Build Material
|Plastic
|Certification
|No
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Screen Size (inch)
|6.56
|Resolution
|FHD+
|PPI
|409
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Slot
|Yes
|RAM and ROM
|8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM
|Rear Camera Setup
|Triple
|Main Sensor
|64MP
|Rear Camera Sensor Type
|Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor
|Rear Camera Aperture
|f/1.8
|Rear Camera Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama, [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Video Rec.
|4K
|Front Camera Setup
|Single
|Front Sensor
|Up to 8MP
|Front Camera Sensor Type
|Wide
|Front Camera Mechanism
|Punch Hole Selfie
|Front Camera Features
|HDR, [email protected]
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000mAh
|Fast Charge
|30W
|Wireless Charge
|No
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|WiFi
|802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
|More
|USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A / 5G
