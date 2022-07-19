Oppo Find N price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Find X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs....
Oppo introduces Find N. Oppo’s next Find-series will be foldable. The flagship Oppo Find N will be released in December. The smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has an 8.0-inch screen with a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels.
Oppo Find N price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 219,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm) Folded: (132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm)
|Weight
|275 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 55% in 30 min, 100% in 70 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.