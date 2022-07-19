Oppo Find N price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo introduces Find N. Oppo’s next Find-series will be foldable. The flagship Oppo Find N will be released in December. The smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has an 8.0-inch screen with a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels.

Oppo Find N price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 219,999.

Oppo Find N specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions Unfolded: (132. 6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm) Folded: (132.6 x 73 x 15. 9 mm ) Weight 275 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 7.1 Inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits ( peak ) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Dual gyro, , Accelerometer , color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 55% in 30 min, 100% in 70 min ( advertised ), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse charging 10W

