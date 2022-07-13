Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement

Oppo Find X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 249,999. Oppo Find X5 Pro is to be released on 12 May 2022. This Oppo model features 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Oppo Find X5 Pro – A Pro Flagship Phone. Expected Price of Oppo Find X5 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 249,999.

Oppo Find X5 Pro price in Pakistan
Specification:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
Advertisement

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, February 24
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, March 14

 

BODYDimensions163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 or 8.8 mm
Weight218 g or 195 g (6.88 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or eco leather back, aluminum frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
 IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

 

DISPLAYTypeLTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
Size6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus

Also Read

Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A97 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A97, which was discovered last week, is officially official. It is...

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, ColorOS 12.1
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – Global
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) – China
CPUOcta-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – Global
Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – China
GPUAdreno 730 – Global
Mali-G710 MC10 – China

 

MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
 UFS 3.1

 

MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS (3-axis sensor-shift, 2-axis lens-shift)
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
FeaturesPanorama
Video[email protected], gyro-EIS

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
 Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity model has no MariSilicon X image chip, 5-axis OIS and Hasselblad’s color calibration

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 80W, 50% in 12 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 47 min (advertised)
Reverse wireless charging 10W
USB Power Delivery

 

MISCColorsCeramic Black, Ceramic White, Blue (eco leather)
ModelsPFEM10, CPH2305, PFFM20
PriceRs. 249,999

 

TESTSPerformanceAnTuTu: 1012896 (v9)
GeekBench: 3433 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 44fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
Loudspeaker-24.7 LUFS (Very good)
Battery lifeEndurance rating 101h
Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story