OPPO has partnered with UEFA to move “Inspiration Ahead”

UEFA and OPPO will cooperate on the UEFA Champions League

OPPPO will highlight inspiring moments on and off the field.

UEFA and OPPO will cooperate on the UEFA Champions League for two seasons.

The mobile brand will work closely with UEFA during the 2022-23 and 2023-24.

UEFA and OPPO have announced that they will work together for the next two seasons. On events like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals, and UEFA Youth League Finals.

The mobile brand will work closely with UEFA during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons to highlight inspiring moments.

The positioning of the UEFA Champions League as “the best of the best” is the same as OPPO’s brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead,” which shows the brand’s determination to be the best.

The mobile brand will cooperate with UEFA to share inspiring Champions League moments.

William Liu, President of Global Marketing of The mobile brand , said, “We are excited to partner with UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans during UEFA competitions.”

“At OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity makes this a perfect partnership,” he added.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s Marketing Director, said, “We’re happy to welcome OPPO to our sponsor family with the UEFA Champions League.” Together with OPPO, we want to connect and inspire football lovers worldwide.

As part of the agreement, The mobile brand will feature on broadcast backgrounds and in stadiums, as well as the UEFA Champions League’s website and social media.

The mobile brand will also provide football fans the chance to go pitch-side and record critical moments using OPPO smartphones.

Inspiration Moments recorded throughout matches will be posted on the UEFA Champions League website and OPPO UEFA Champions League main page.

The alliance will include OPPO’s Find and Reno smartphone series, featuring cutting-edge image NPU, MariSilicon X, coupled with new and forthcoming IoT goods including OPPO headphones and a smartwatch.

These gadgets will enable football fans across the globe experience the UEFA Champions League differently.

This sponsorship strengthens OPPO’s current athletic ties and goals to connect customers via sports.

The Chinese IT business is in its fourth year of cooperating with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and the ICC (ICC).

OPPO intends to demonstrate respect for users in many countries and cultures by partnering with international sports championships.

