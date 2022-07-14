Advertisement
The OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan is expected to be 40,000 This Pad is the company’s second tablet after the original Oppo Pad. With the launch of this tablet, OPPO will take on the likes of Realme, Motorola, and more in the entry-level segment.

OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan

Specifications and Features:

The Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 1200 pixels. The tablet has a 60Hz refresh rate, an 83.5% screen-to-body ratio, a 71% NTSC colour gamut, and a brightness of 360nits. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

NETWORKTechnologyNo cellular connectivity

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, May 23
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, June 01

 

BODYDimensions245.1 x 154.8 x 6.9 mm (9.65 x 6.09 x 0.27 in)
Weight440 g (15.52 oz)
SIMNo
 Stylus support

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, 1B colors, 360 nits (typ)
Size10.36 inches, 305.5 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio (~225 ppi density)

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, ColorOS 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610

 

MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
 UFS 2.2

 

MAIN CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0
FeaturesPanorama
Video[email protected]

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.2
Video[email protected]

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
3.5mm jackNo

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSNo
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 7100 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery

 

MISCColorsGray, Silver
ModelsOPD2102, X21N2
PriceExpected 40,000 pkr

 

