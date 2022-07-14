The OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan is expected to be 40,000 This Pad is the company’s second tablet after the original Oppo Pad. With the launch of this tablet, OPPO will take on the likes of Realme, Motorola, and more in the entry-level segment.

OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan

Specifications and Features:

The Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 1200 pixels. The tablet has a 60Hz refresh rate, an 83.5% screen-to-body ratio, a 71% NTSC colour gamut, and a brightness of 360nits. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

NETWORK Technology No cellular connectivity

LAUNCH Announced 2022, May 23 Status Available. Released 2022, June 01

BODY Dimensions 245.1 x 154.8 x 6.9 mm (9.65 x 6.09 x 0.27 in) Weight 440 g (15.52 oz) SIM No Stylus support

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 1B colors, 360 nits (typ) Size 10.36 inches, 305.5 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio (~225 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, ColorOS 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.2

MAIN CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features Panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers) 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS No NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 7100 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

USB Power Delivery

MISC Colors Gray, Silver Models OPD2102, X21N2 Price Expected 40,000 pkr