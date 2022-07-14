OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is likely to be...
The OPPO Pad Air Price in Pakistan is expected to be 40,000 This Pad is the company’s second tablet after the original Oppo Pad. With the launch of this tablet, OPPO will take on the likes of Realme, Motorola, and more in the entry-level segment.
The Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 1200 pixels. The tablet has a 60Hz refresh rate, an 83.5% screen-to-body ratio, a 71% NTSC colour gamut, and a brightness of 360nits. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|No cellular connectivity
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, May 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, June 01
|BODY
|Dimensions
|245.1 x 154.8 x 6.9 mm (9.65 x 6.09 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|440 g (15.52 oz)
|SIM
|No
|Stylus support
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 1B colors, 360 nits (typ)
|Size
|10.36 inches, 305.5 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1200 x 2000 pixels, 5:3 ratio (~225 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|No
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 7100 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery
|MISC
|Colors
|Gray, Silver
|Models
|OPD2102, X21N2
|Price
|Expected 40,000 pkr
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.