  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is likely to be Rs. 99,999. Oppo Reno 8 Pro is scheduled to be released on December 31, 2022. Oppo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Black, Blue, and Gold.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Expected price

The expected Price of Oppo Reno 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Also Read

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Find X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs....

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specs:

Network

  • Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
  • 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
  • 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
  • 4G bands LTE
  • 5G bands SA/NSA
  • Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Body

  • Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm (6.30 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)
  • Weight 173 g (6.10 oz)
  • Build IPX4, dust and water resistant
  • SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • Colors Cosmic Black, Champagne Silver

Display

  • Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
  • Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
  • Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform

  • OS Android 11, ColorOS 12
  • Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
  • CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
  • GPU Adreno 619
Memory

  • RAM 8GB
  • Storage 128GB
  • Card Slot microSDXC

Main Camera

  • Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
  •  2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  •  2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
  • Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
  • Video [email protected]
Selfie Camera

  • Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1.0µm
  • Features HDR, panorama
  • Video [email protected]

Battery

  • Capacity Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
  • Charging Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Smartphone Features

  • Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Sound

  • Loudspeaker Yes
  • 3.5mm jack Yes
Connectivity

  • WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
  • GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • NFC Yes
  • Radio No
  • USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
