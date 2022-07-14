Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specification
The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan is likely to be Rs. 99,999.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro is scheduled to be released on December 31, 2022. Oppo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Black, Blue, and Gold. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Expected price
The expected Price of
Oppo Reno 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specs: Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Body Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm (6.30 x 2.88 x 0.30 in) Weight 173 g (6.10 oz) Build IPX4, dust and water resistant SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Colors Cosmic Black, Champagne Silver Display Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619 Memory RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot microSDXC Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1.0µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Battery Capacity Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery Smartphone Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go