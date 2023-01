Oppo reno 7 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in Pakistan is expected to start from 76,999 PKR. Phone will have multiple variant of 8 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM / 256 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM / 256 GB Storage with Oppo Reno 7 5g.

Oppo reno 7 Price in Pakistan:

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in Pakistan is expected to start from 76,999 PKR.

Oppo reno 7 Specifications:

Advertisement

Network