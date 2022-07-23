Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A12 costs Rs. 24,999. The selling pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets under official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy A12 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $155.
Samsung Galaxy A12 – A New Series Of The Company

After the A11, Samsung now introduces the A12, which will be the company’s next series. The smartphone’s specifications, according to the latest sources, indicate that it will be a mid-range device and the first in the series. The MediaTek Helio P35 chipset will be used in the Samsung Galaxy A12. The internal storage capacity of the next smartphone is 64 gigabytes, which indicates there are two versions of Samsung’s Galaxy A12. One will be a low-cost phone, while the other will be more pricey. The dedicated slot may be used to expand the internal storage capacity of the next Samsung Galaxy A12’s device.

So, whether you choose the cheap smartphone or the more costly edition of the Samsung Galaxy A12, storage will not be an issue. The smartphone has a total of 4 gigabytes of RAM. Both of the smartphone’s models have different RAM capacities. The new Samsung A12 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD quality. A triple rear camera arrangement will be included on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone. The rear camera’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels.

The macro lens will have a resolution of 5 megapixels, while the macro and depth sensors will have a resolution of 2 megapixels each. The front-facing camera of the Samsung Galaxy A12 is 8 megapixels. The new handset will have a slew of improvements that will improve both camera configurations’ image quality. The Galaxy A12 will contain a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back to protect the device.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced2020, November 24
StatusAvailable. Released 2020, December 21
Body
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight205 g (7.23 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypePLS IPS
Size6.5 inches, 106.7 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
Platform
OSAndroid 10
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]
Selfie Camera
Single8 MP, f/2.2
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Features
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer
Battery
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 15W
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.3 stars, based on 21 reviews.
