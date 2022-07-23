Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A12 costs Rs. 24,999. The selling pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets under official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Samsung in USD is $155. Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 – A New Series Of The Company

After the A11, Samsung now introduces the A12, which will be the company’s next series. The smartphone’s specifications, according to the latest sources, indicate that it will be a mid-range device and the first in the series. The MediaTek Helio P35 chipset will be used in the Samsung Galaxy A12. The internal storage capacity of the next smartphone is 64 gigabytes, which indicates there are two versions of Samsung’s Galaxy A12. One will be a low-cost phone, while the other will be more pricey. The dedicated slot may be used to expand the internal storage capacity of the next Samsung Galaxy A12’s device.

So, whether you choose the cheap smartphone or the more costly edition of the Samsung Galaxy A12, storage will not be an issue. The smartphone has a total of 4 gigabytes of RAM. Both of the smartphone’s models have different RAM capacities. The new Samsung A12 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD quality. A triple rear camera arrangement will be included on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone. The rear camera’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels.

The macro lens will have a resolution of 5 megapixels, while the macro and depth sensors will have a resolution of 2 megapixels each. The front-facing camera of the Samsung Galaxy A12 is 8 megapixels. The new handset will have a slew of improvements that will improve both camera configurations’ image quality. The Galaxy A12 will contain a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back to protect the device.

Advertisement Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps Launch Announced 2020, November 24 Status Available. Released 2020, December 21 Body Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type PLS IPS Size 6.5 inches, 106.7 cm2 (~85.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density) Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF

5 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected] Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2 Video [email protected] Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W Rating Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 21 reviews.