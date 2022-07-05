Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available in the market with reasonable price. Tecno phone A 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen is rumoured to enhance the display. An Octa-Core Display and ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU Give the Mobile Huge Strength. Phone with MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) SoC.

The phone’s 5000 maH battery lets it last long. Saving a lot of data without a difficulty, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB built-in.

Powered by 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm. The phone is eco black, ice mirror, and dreamland green. The rear camera is 48MP+2MP+QVGA. Front camera is 16 MP with Dual LED Flash.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specs

Announced 15 May, 2022 Released 28 June, 2022 Status Available

Design

Dimensions 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm Protection Gorila Glass Colors Eco Black/Ice Mirror/Dreamland Green

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE

Display Type IPS Size 6.8" Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 395 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS

Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Primary 48MP+2MP+QVGA Selfie Camera 32MP Software

Operating System Android 12

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity

Bluetooth YES Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan The expected amount is ₨ 39,999/-