  Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specification & price in Pakistan
Articles
Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specification & price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available in the market with reasonable price. Tecno phone A 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen is rumoured to enhance the display. An Octa-Core Display and ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU Give the Mobile Huge Strength. Phone with MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) SoC.

The phone’s 5000 maH battery lets it last long. Saving a lot of data without a difficulty, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB built-in.

Powered by 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm. The phone is eco black, ice mirror, and dreamland green. The rear camera is 48MP+2MP+QVGA. Front camera is 16 MP with Dual LED Flash.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specs

Announced15 May, 2022
Released28 June, 2022
StatusAvailable

Design

Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
ProtectionGorila Glass
ColorsEco Black/Ice Mirror/Dreamland Green

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.8”
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density395 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary48MP+2MP+QVGA
Selfie Camera32MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12
Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

BluetoothYES
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

The expected amount is ₨ 39,999/-

