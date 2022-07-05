Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 vs. Pro vs. Neo: Specs
Tecno Camon 19 series have been put on sale in India. This...
Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available in the market with reasonable price. Tecno phone A 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen is rumoured to enhance the display. An Octa-Core Display and ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU Give the Mobile Huge Strength. Phone with MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) SoC.
The phone’s 5000 maH battery lets it last long. Saving a lot of data without a difficulty, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB built-in.
Powered by 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm. The phone is eco black, ice mirror, and dreamland green. The rear camera is 48MP+2MP+QVGA. Front camera is 16 MP with Dual LED Flash.
|Announced
|15 May, 2022
|Released
|28 June, 2022
|Status
|Available
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
|Protection
|Gorila Glass
|Colors
|Eco Black/Ice Mirror/Dreamland Green
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.8”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|395 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|48MP+2MP+QVGA
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The expected amount is ₨ 39,999/-
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.