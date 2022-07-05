Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 9 Series launched with upgraded specs. Tecno Spark 9/ 9 Pro is a budget smartphone with a slim body, lightweight, high-performance chipset, and massive battery.

Tecno Spark 9’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Ultra HD mode on the 8MP camera captures clear, crisp, and textured selfies. The phone’s main rear camera has a 50 MP lens, 2 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP. Tecno has upgraded its design and created a stylish accessory.

The device has a 6.6-inch Ultra HD display and 90Hz refresh rate Soc MediaTek Helio G35. Soc with 4 Ram and 64 GB Storage. The Tecno Spark 9 has a 4000 maH battery and Android 12 OS.

Tecno Spark 9 specification

General

Released25 July, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Advertisement

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsPurple

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.6”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density393 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Advertisement
Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary50MP+2MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Advertisement
Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Helio P35
CPUOCTA CORE
GPUPowerVR GE8320
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage64GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

BluetoothYes, 5.2
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4000 MAh
PlacementLI-PO

Price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price is Rs 21,999 in Pakistan.

Also Read

Vivo Y01A Price in Pakistan & details
Vivo Y01A Price in Pakistan & details

The Vivo Y01 smartphone was released in the Indian market last month,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story