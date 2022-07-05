Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y01A Price in Pakistan & details
The Vivo Y01 smartphone was released in the Indian market last month,...
Tecno Spark 9 Series launched with upgraded specs. Tecno Spark 9/ 9 Pro is a budget smartphone with a slim body, lightweight, high-performance chipset, and massive battery.
Tecno Spark 9’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Ultra HD mode on the 8MP camera captures clear, crisp, and textured selfies. The phone’s main rear camera has a 50 MP lens, 2 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP. Tecno has upgraded its design and created a stylish accessory.
The device has a 6.6-inch Ultra HD display and 90Hz refresh rate Soc MediaTek Helio G35. Soc with 4 Ram and 64 GB Storage. The Tecno Spark 9 has a 4000 maH battery and Android 12 OS.
|Released
|25 July, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Purple
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.6”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|393 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|50MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.2
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4000 MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
The Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price is Rs 21,999 in Pakistan.
