Tecno Spark 9 mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Series launched with upgraded specs. Tecno Spark 9/ 9 Pro is a budget smartphone with a slim body, lightweight, high-performance chipset, and massive battery.

Tecno Spark 9’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Ultra HD mode on the 8MP camera captures clear, crisp, and textured selfies. The phone’s main rear camera has a 50 MP lens, 2 MP secondary camera, and 2 MP. Tecno has upgraded its design and created a stylish accessory.

The device has a 6.6-inch Ultra HD display and 90Hz refresh rate Soc MediaTek Helio G35. Soc with 4 Ram and 64 GB Storage. The Tecno Spark 9 has a 4000 maH battery and Android 12 OS.

Tecno Spark 9 specification

General

Released 25 July, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Purple

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type IPS Size 6.6" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 393 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 50MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 CPU OCTA CORE GPU PowerVR GE8320 RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 64GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, 5.2 Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4000 MAh Placement LI-PO Price in Pakistan The Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price is Rs 21,999 in Pakistan. Also Read Vivo Y01A Price in Pakistan & details The Vivo Y01 smartphone was released in the Indian market last month,...

