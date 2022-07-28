Twitter is testing a new iOS sidebar menu

Twitter began as a simple social media platform.

Twitter began as a simple social media platform. It served as a sort of alternative to Facebook at the time — for those who prefer to keep things simple. Twitter, on the other hand, began to gain more features over time, transforming it into a more robust app. The character limit was increased, audio rooms were introduced, and direct messages began to support voice notes. Twitter Blue was eventually launched by the company. It’s a subscription service that grants users additional benefits. The sections included in the app’s sidebar menu expand in tandem with the app’s features. Twitter is rolling out a new, more organised sidebar menu to select iOS users to deal with this increasingly crowded mess.

New sidebar menu? Yeah, we thought it could use some organizing. We’re testing it with some of you on iOS so everything has its place and it’s easier to find what you need. We fold our socks too. pic.twitter.com/XspTvoDZpI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 26, 2022

As the picture above shows, the main section of the new sidebar menu is for Twitter Blue, Topics, Bookmarks, and Lists. Below these sections, there are three more general categories that can be expanded. They put the other sections under Creator Studio, Professional Tools, and Settings and Support. The redesign cleans up and makes the sidebar menu easier to read.

This small change on the server side is a very welcome one. This is because it’s clear that the company is now going in a different direction. Twitter isn’t just a simple app like it used to be. To keep up with these changes, it’s important for the mobile app to stay in charge. If not, a lot of people will get lost trying to find their way through the new sections it adds now and then.

