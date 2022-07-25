Status updates on Twitter will now include new status tags

Status tags consist of a humorous exclamation followed by a related emoji.

Twitter now plays a windup trill when users refresh their feeds.

Twitter will soon add status tags to messages.

According to recent sources, Twitter will soon add status tags to messages, including emoticons and additional tags. The new status feature is neither distinctive or novel. You’ve probably seen it on Facebook. These are important tags that appear directly above a post, generally next to or just below a user’s name, and they consist of a humorous exclamation followed by a related emoji.

In simple terms, if you remember the “Feeling Happy/Feeling Sad/Feeling Excited, etc.” tags on Facebook, Twitter is trying to add something similar to its own platform. The most recent leaks have shown some of the new status tags that Twitter plans to add. It is made up of text and emoji. For example, the word “A Thread” has an emoji of a spool of thread. Spoiler Alert has a warning sign, Need Advice has a Magic 8 Ball, AMA has a microphone, Shower Thoughts has, well, a shower, Hot Take has a red pepper, Vacation Mode has a palm tree, and Unpopular Opinion has a mushroom.

On the other hand, Twitter has made the app more fun by adding a new feature. When users pull down their feeds to refresh, Twitter now makes a chirping sound. If you pull down, a windup trill plays. When you let go, a chirp plays, and the loading spinner goes away so that a new feed can start.

