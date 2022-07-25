Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Status updates on Twitter will now include new status tags

Status updates on Twitter will now include new status tags

Articles
Advertisement
Status updates on Twitter will now include new status tags

Twitter will soon add status tags to messages.

Advertisement
  • Status tags consist of a humorous exclamation followed by a related emoji.
  • Twitter now plays a windup trill when users refresh their feeds.
  • Twitter will soon add status tags to messages.
Advertisement

According to recent sources, Twitter will soon add status tags to messages, including emoticons and additional tags. The new status feature is neither distinctive or novel. You’ve probably seen it on Facebook. These are important tags that appear directly above a post, generally next to or just below a user’s name, and they consist of a humorous exclamation followed by a related emoji.

In simple terms, if you remember the “Feeling Happy/Feeling Sad/Feeling Excited, etc.” tags on Facebook, Twitter is trying to add something similar to its own platform. The most recent leaks have shown some of the new status tags that Twitter plans to add. It is made up of text and emoji. For example, the word “A Thread” has an emoji of a spool of thread. Spoiler Alert has a warning sign, Need Advice has a Magic 8 Ball, AMA has a microphone, Shower Thoughts has, well, a shower, Hot Take has a red pepper, Vacation Mode has a palm tree, and Unpopular Opinion has a mushroom.

On the other hand, Twitter has made the app more fun by adding a new feature. When users pull down their feeds to refresh, Twitter now makes a chirping sound. If you pull down, a windup trill plays. When you let go, a chirp plays, and the loading spinner goes away so that a new feed can start.

Also Read

Twitter Spaces now lets Android and iOS users share and receive videos
Twitter Spaces now lets Android and iOS users share and receive videos

The feature was first tested in March. Clips are meant to show...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story