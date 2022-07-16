Uber will make changes to smooth things for riders and drivers in India

Uber India rolling out an update that allows drivers to view drop-off locations before a rider requests a ride.

An update will also increase driver compensation by 15%.

This follows the company’s recent rate increase in response to increased gasoline costs in New Delhi, the capital of India.

Drivers will be compensated if they must go a significant distance to pick up a user.

Drivers will be compensated if they must go a significant distance to pick up a user.

Uber India may, at last, have a solution for the annoying rider whose drivers frequently cancel on them. Uber India has decided to provide an update that prevents users from having their driver canceled by allowing drivers to view the drop-off location beforehand. It was only applicable to 20 places during testing as an experimental measure to determine its effectiveness. This feature is currently being introduced across the subcontinent, which should aid the US-based taxi aggregator in resolving a key issue.

Notably, Uber India has also increased driver compensation by 15%. After asking a passenger where they would want to be dropped off, taxi drivers regularly delay trips. This action follows the company’s recent rate increase in response to increased gasoline costs in New Delhi, the capital of India.

A fresh company update has been making the rounds. When requesting a vehicle, the update will assist riders in selecting the ideal driver. The new Uber function allows drivers to accept or decline a trip request based on the drop-off location that is displayed to them when they are close to the user’s location. This is one of the adjustments Uber India is implementing to make things easier for customers, drivers, and riders, as well as to improve the entire experience.

Uber stated in a statement that it will monitor customer and driver feedback and make appropriate adjustments. Before accepting a ride request on the Uber platform in India, drivers may now view the trip’s destination, which increases transparency and reduces annoyance for both riders and drivers. After observing a decrease in trip cancellations following the experimental launch in May 2022, Uber decided to eliminate the trip acceptance criterion and roll out the unconditional feature to all areas.

Additionally, Uber India has adjusted the payout cycle so that drivers receive regular online cash transfers. Now, drivers can assess whether a consumer will pay cash or online. In addition, drivers will be compensated if they must go a significant distance to pick up a user.

The subsequent good news concerns Uber Moto’s business partners. When waiting fees are applicable, Uber Moto users will now receive push notifications. Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore airports’ operational expenses for using airports will also be handled in the future in order to assist drivers.

By giving significant financial assistance, Uber India hopes to make it more acceptable for drivers to cancel fewer trips than in the past. Soon, these modifications will be implemented in all Indian cities where the current taxi service is offered.