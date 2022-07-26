Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V25 will be released on December 23, 2022. The phone has a 6.44-inch, 1080×2460 AMOLED display. 4200 mAh battery, 55W fast charging. Rear cameras are 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and front 50MP + 8MP. It has 8GB RAM 128GB. Vivo V25 uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Android v12.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is PKR 43,999.00

Vivo V25 specs

Advertisement DESIGN Body Front gorilla glass & back good quality material Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight Not leak Colours Black & other General Brand Vivo Model Vivo V25 Price PKR 43,999.00 Release Date 2022, December 23 Network 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 50MP + 8MP Colours Black & other DISPLAY Display Type AMOLED Screen Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080×2460 Pixels Touch Screen Yes, Multi-touch, Capacitive Touchscreen Production Corning gorilla glass PERFORMANCE Operating System Android v12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture 64 bit Ram & Storage 8GB RAM 128GB REAR CAMERA Camera 50 MP Primary Camera

2 MP Macro Camera Video Recording Yes Stabilization Yes Features 4K, HD, night vision, panorama Video 4K, HD, [email protected] Auto Focus Yes Flash Yes LED Flash Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting Camera Features Auto Flash

Digital Zoom

Touch To Focus

Face Detection SELFIE CAMERA Camera 50MP + 8MP Features HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image Video Shot Video, [email protected] BATTERY Type LI-PO Capacity 4200 mAh Removable No Fast Charging 55W Wireless charging No NETWORK CONNECTIVITY SIM Slot Dual SIM, GSM+GSM SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM Networks 5G, 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Bluetooth Yes SIM 1 5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE SIM 2 5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging SENSOR Face Unlock Yes Fingerprint Yes Gyroscope Yes Proximity Yes Accelerometer Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes

