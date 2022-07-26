Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo will shortly release the V25 Pro. Vivo is launching a high-end...
Vivo V25 will be released on December 23, 2022. The phone has a 6.44-inch, 1080×2460 AMOLED display. 4200 mAh battery, 55W fast charging. Rear cameras are 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and front 50MP + 8MP. It has 8GB RAM 128GB. Vivo V25 uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Android v12.
The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is PKR 43,999.00
|DESIGN
|Body
|Front gorilla glass & back good quality material
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|Not leak
|Colours
|Black & other
|General
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|Vivo V25
|Price
|PKR 43,999.00
|Release Date
|2022, December 23
|Network
|5G, 4G, 3G, 2G
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|50MP + 8MP
|Colours
|Black & other
|DISPLAY
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080×2460 Pixels
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Multi-touch, Capacitive Touchscreen
|Production
|Corning gorilla glass
|PERFORMANCE
|Operating System
|Android v12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|CPU
|Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|64 bit
|Ram & Storage
|8GB RAM 128GB
|REAR CAMERA
|Camera
|50 MP Primary Camera
8 MP Wide Angle Camera
2 MP Macro Camera
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Stabilization
|Yes
|Features
|4K, HD, night vision, panorama
|Video
|4K, HD, [email protected]
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes LED Flash
|Shooting Modes
|High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting
|Camera Features
|Auto Flash
Digital Zoom
Touch To Focus
Face Detection
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Camera
|50MP + 8MP
|Features
|HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image
|Video
|Shot Video, [email protected]
|BATTERY
|Type
|LI-PO
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Fast Charging
|55W
|Wireless charging
|No
|NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
|SIM Slot
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|SIM Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
|Networks
|5G, 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|Wi-Fi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|GPS
|Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|SIM 1
|5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
|SIM 2
|5G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
|USB Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|SENSOR
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Proximity
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
