Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 will be released on December 23, 2022. The phone has a 6.44-inch, 1080×2460 AMOLED display. 4200 mAh battery, 55W fast charging. Rear cameras are 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and front 50MP + 8MP. It has 8GB RAM 128GB. Vivo V25 uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Android v12.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is PKR 43,999.00

Vivo V25 specs

DESIGN
BodyFront gorilla glass & back good quality material
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
WeightNot leak
ColoursBlack & other
General
BrandVivo
ModelVivo V25
PricePKR 43,999.00
Release Date2022, December 23
Network5G, 4G, 3G, 2G
Rear Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera50MP + 8MP
ColoursBlack & other
DISPLAY
Display TypeAMOLED
Screen Size6.44 inches
Resolution1080×2460 Pixels
Touch ScreenYes, Multi-touch, Capacitive Touchscreen
ProductionCorning gorilla glass
PERFORMANCE
Operating SystemAndroid v12
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920
CPUOcta core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
GraphicsMali-G68 MC4
Architecture64 bit
Ram & Storage8GB RAM 128GB
REAR CAMERA
Camera50 MP Primary Camera
8 MP Wide Angle Camera
2 MP Macro Camera
Video RecordingYes
StabilizationYes
Features4K, HD, night vision, panorama
Video4K, HD, [email protected]
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes LED Flash
Shooting ModesHigh Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Continuos Shooting
Camera FeaturesAuto Flash
Digital Zoom
Touch To Focus
Face Detection
SELFIE CAMERA
Camera50MP + 8MP
FeaturesHDR, Autofocus, portrait Image
VideoShot Video, [email protected]
BATTERY
TypeLI-PO
Capacity4200 mAh
RemovableNo
Fast Charging55W
Wireless chargingNo
NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
SIM SlotDual SIM, GSM+GSM
SIM SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
Networks5G, 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
VoLTEYes
Wi-FiYes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Wi-Fi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
GPSYes with A-GPS, Glonass
BluetoothYes
SIM 15G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
SIM 25G, 4G bands, 3G bands, 2G bands, GPRS, EDGE
USB ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
SENSOR
Face UnlockYes
FingerprintYes
GyroscopeYes
ProximityYes
AccelerometerYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes

