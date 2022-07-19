Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year. The Pakistani variant is known as Y51 (2020). It’s a mid level smartphone that is good for basic usage and a bit gaming as well. It comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Vivo y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo y51s Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.38 x 3.02 x 0.33 in) Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) Build Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Sim N/A

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 2408 × 1080 (FHD+)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.5 Chipset Snapdragon 662 CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A76) GPU Mali-G76

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

CAMERA Primary 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS Secondary 16MP Others [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB No

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

MISC Colors Black, Blue, White