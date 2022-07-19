Advertisement
Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year.  The Pakistani variant is known as Y51 (2020). It’s a mid level smartphone that is good for basic usage and a bit gaming as well. It comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Vivo y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo y51s Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.38 x 3.02 x 0.33 in)
Weight190 g (6.70 oz)
BuildDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
SimN/A
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.58 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution2408 × 1080 (FHD+)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, Funtouch 10.5
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
GPUMali-G76
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary48MP + 8MP + 2MP
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS
Secondary16MP
Others[email protected]
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBNo
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
MISC
ColorsBlack, Blue, White

