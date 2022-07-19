Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year. The Pakistani variant is known as Y51 (2020). It’s a mid level smartphone that is good for basic usage and a bit gaming as well. It comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset.
Vivo y51s price in Pakistan
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
Vivo y51s Specifications:
BODY
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.38 x 3.02 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|Build
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Sim
|N/A
DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|2408 × 1080 (FHD+)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, Funtouch 10.5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 662
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
|GPU
|Mali-G76
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
MISC
