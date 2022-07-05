Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Features and Price in Pakistan Leaked Prior to Launch. Xiaomi Confirm That The Handset Has MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) Along with an Octa-core  Processor to Make the Device more Strong. The GPU Modem Mali-G52 MC2 gives Usa Great Graphic Experience. For Saving A data Lot Of Documents Of the User, Games & Movies. The Ram Size is 4/6 GB with 128 GB Internal Storage Capacity. This phone has a rear camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth camera. This phone has a 5MP selfie camera. Redmi 10 Prime Plus has a 5000 maH battery for long use.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G specs

General

Released20 September, 2022
StatusDiscontinued

Design

Dimensions164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
Weight200 GRAM
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsGray/Silver,/Blue

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.58
Resolution1200 x 2000 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density224 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES

Camera

Primary50 MP+2MP
Selfie Camera5MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOCTA CORE
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotNo

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v50
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan

The expected amount is ₨ 41,999/-

