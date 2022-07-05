Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & features
|Released
|20 September, 2022
|Status
|Discontinued
|Dimensions
|164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|200 GRAM
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Gray/Silver,/Blue
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.58
|Resolution
|1200 x 2000 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|224 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|50 MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|5MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|No
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v50
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
