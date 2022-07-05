Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Features and Price in Pakistan Leaked Prior to Launch. Xiaomi Confirm That The Handset Has MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) Along with an Octa-core Processor to Make the Device more Strong. The GPU Modem Mali-G52 MC2 gives Usa Great Graphic Experience. For Saving A data Lot Of Documents Of the User, Games & Movies. The Ram Size is 4/6 GB with 128 GB Internal Storage Capacity. This phone has a rear camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth camera. This phone has a 5MP selfie camera. Redmi 10 Prime Plus has a 5000 maH battery for long use.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G specs

General

Released 20 September, 2022 Status Discontinued

Design

Dimensions 164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.35 in) Weight 200 GRAM Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Gray/Silver,/Blue

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type IPS Size 6.58 Resolution 1200 x 2000 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 224 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Camera Primary 50 MP+2MP Selfie Camera 5MP Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU OCTA CORE GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Card Slot No Connectivity Bluetooth YES v50 Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G Price in Pakistan The expected amount is ₨ 41,999/-